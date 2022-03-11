new ‘off-road’ style version for South America

Waiting for its new generation, Ford Ranger FX4 is the new for the pick-up range that is sold in South America.

The oval brand provided the details of the Ford Ranger FX4 that will be manufactured in Argentina before receiving the new generation of the pick-up that premiered worldwide last year. The new version stands out for its style off road and is equipped with a turbo diesel engine.

The model intended for different markets in South America sports a exclusive exterior design with elements that give it a more adventurous personality. The clothing on board was revised and has a connectivity system updated.

Visually features a gloss black finish radiator grille, main headlights darkened with LED light signature and daytime running lights with the same technology. The front bumpers and 18 inch wheels they are also black.

Equipment: Ford Ranger FX4

On board the new Ford Ranger FX4 was equipped with an eight-inch multimedia system with SYNC 3 platform voice controlled and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Digital instrument panel with a 4.2-inch screen.

It has a driver’s seat with electrical adjustment, ecological leather steering wheel adjustable in height and depth, camera and rear parking sensors. The security section includes seven airbags and complete package of assistance functions.

The pick-up is equipped with a 3.2-liter five-cylinder turbodiesel engine that delivers power of 200 hp and 470 Nm of torqueconnected to a six-speed automatic transmission, 4×4 drive, as well as descent control and differential lock.

Between the customization options there are six different exterior colors: Frosted Silver, Tuscan Red, Bari Red, Arctic White, Welsh Black and Moscow Grey. In addition to a black tubular bar in the loadspace as a distinctive design touch.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



