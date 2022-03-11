Netflix offers work in CDMX; so you can apply

do you find yourself without job or you are looking for a change of scenery and learn new habilities? Then you may be interested in working for a world-renowned company.

If this is the case, Netflix Mexico launched a series of vacancies for you to be part of the work force of the popular platform streaming.

Therefore, if you are interested in working in Netflixthe company made public the vacancies to complete your work team in Mexico. We tell you what you need to apply.

What jobs does Netflix offer in CDMX?

The published job offers correspond to those vacancies From Mexico City (CDMX), so you should take this point into account before applying.

According to the page of Internet of the service of entertainment on streamingsome of the available positions are related to the areas of marketingcontent, communications, growth commercial, editionproducts, brandlegal, finance, among several others.

The jobs postulated by Netflix are the following

Engineering manager.

Study Engineering Campaign Operations Manager, NOLA & SOLA.

Engineering Director – LATAM.

LATAM Compensation Manager.

Localization Project Manager, LATAM.

Coordinator, LATAM Nonfiction.

Administrative Assistant – Legal Marketing Team.

Creative Manager of Marketing Associations.

Content Accounting Manager.

Creative Marketing Producer, Mexico.

LATAM Technology Sourcing Specialist.

Senior User Interface Engineer.

Senior Software Engineer, Content Engineering.

What do you need and how can you apply?

the various requirements that are needed to apply to any of the aforementioned positions can be consulted on the website: Netflix Jobs.

As soon as you enter the Web addressyou will be able to visualize the jobs that are offered in Netflix Mexico.

To find out the requirements for a vacant of your interest, you just have to click on it.

Likewise, if after reading the requirements and other aspects of the position such as the activities to be carried out, and you are still interested, you can press the button that says Apply Now.

Netflix highlighted on its website that it has in its workforce, with workers of more than five different nationalities throughout Latin Americawhich is why he considers his business a diverse and constantly expanding space as a whole.

