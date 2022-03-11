Neither Anuel nor James Rodríguez: Karol G has a new romance and this is the man who stole her heart

In recent months, the fashionable Colombian, Karol G, has given much to talk about after her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA, announced his commitment to the singer and dancer, Yailin.

And it is that the comparisons between the current couple of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player and the Colombian, and the fans have completely sided with the interpreter of “Tusa”.

However, the star is going through one of her best professional stages, since not only has she positioned herself as the most important woman in the urban genre, but she is also about to start her tour in the American continent.

In addition, the 31-year-old singer is nowhere near making her debut with Netflix, as she is going to participate in the new series called “Griselda”, along with Sofía Vergara.

But the star, the singer’s heart was empty after the end of her romance with Anuel AA, and was even romantically related to a famous soccer player.

The singer gives herself a new chance at love and this one is the lucky one. Photo: IG / karolg

It is about nothing more and nothing less than his compatriot James RodrÍguez, because through the social networks of the former Real Madrid player he shared an image in the company of the “Bichota”.

But that was not all, because on his daughter’s social networks, a postcard was also published in the company of Carolina Giraldo Navarro, the reggaeton’s real name, which implied a closer relationship.

And it is that the change in the look of the athlete, fueled the rumors of a possible romance, since it was the same blue color that the singer has used in recent months, but that has remained in the past.

It was the same 30-year-old Colombian soccer player who was responsible for ensuring that he was single and without the intention of a relationship, for which he put an end to the rumors of an affair with his compatriot.

But now, it was the same Colombian who has hinted that a man could be the lucky one to have her attention, and it is a musician who has gradually made his way into the industry.

Who is Karol G’s new boyfriend?

It should be noted that the “Bichota” has always been characterized by being very close to her followers, so she is not afraid to answer each of the questions or doubts that the fans have.

And it is that now, a television program confirmed that the star of the urban genre would be dating nothing more and nothing less than the also singer Feid.

Salomón Villada Hoyos, the Colombian’s real name, has been in the music industry for almost 12 years and has collaborated with stars such as J Balvin, J Quiles, Manuel Turizo, Sebastián Yatra, Nacho, Maluma, among others.

According to the show, Karol G has been seen on more than one occasion very close to the 29-year-old singer, and they have even shared some posts in Instagram stories.

And it is that the images date from a concert in which he was seen very excited to see him sing, so that all the fans have come to the conclusion of a possible romance between them.

So far, neither of them has come out to give any statement, much less deny or confirm a possible romantic relationship between them, but fans do not lose hope of seeing them together.

