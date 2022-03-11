Neither Anuel nor James Rodríguez: Karol G has a new romance and this is the man who stole her heart

In recent months, the fashionable Colombian, Karol G, has given much to talk about after her ex-boyfriend, Anuel AA, announced his commitment to the singer and dancer, Yailin.

And it is that the comparisons between the current couple of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player and the Colombian, and the fans have completely sided with the interpreter of “Tusa”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker