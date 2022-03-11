Mónica Lopera: the Colombian actress who triumphs in the series Killing Eve – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Mónica Lopera lives near Nothing Hill, the famous and cinematographic neighborhood that gave its name to the film by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. That coincidence, for the love of cinema, is something that the Colombian actress loves, who 14 years ago left her career on national television, packed her bags to go to London, and began her English adventure working in a local Harrods store. . Some Colombian clients recognized her and asked for photos of her. Life went on, she improved her English, she did not stop doing castings and now she is part of the last season of the series Killing Eve, along with Sandra Oh and Jodie Cormer, which can be seen on the streaming platform Paramount +.

“This came to me by winning a casting, but the real answer is that I have been waiting for this opportunity for 14 years. I have auditioned for everything, I tried to be a Bond girl, I was in several auditions for Game of Thrones and a thousand important movies and I had a good participation in Borgia, until Killing Eve arrived, which is actually definitive in my life”, she told EL TIEMPO with emotion.

Lopera changed a trip to Cartagena with his family to take advantage of his big opportunity, after a test in which he gave everything. “I had an almost immediate response, which is very rare, they called me about two hours later, to tell me that they liked it a lot, that we should do a couple of different things. I did it. Several days passed and I didn’t hear anything again,” recalls Lopera, who She is remembered for her work on Francisco the Mathematician; In Eva’s heels or An Angel Called Blue.



“Whenever I go to a test of these I do it conscientiously and then I disconnect, I let go of expectations. I had to learn, because there have been many ‘no’s’ throughout these years; however, this time that call was so quick that one has that illusion, although I no longer suffer, I no longer feel bitter. With about three days to go before a trip to Cartagena with the whole family, my manager called me and said: ‘Moni, they’ve been together for eight days and finally you’re the one chosen for the role of Fernanda in the third chapter (A Rainbow in Beige Boots)’”Lopera recalls.

It seems simple, but getting a role in one of the most important series on international television was something immense for her, in addition, it was a character that was definitive in the episode and was part of the last cycle of a thriller that revolutionized the genre. , to count the story of Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an agent of the British secret service MI5, who dedicates her days to the pursuit of Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a sophisticated serial killer with whom he ends up developing a deep and dangerous connection. Killing Eve won two Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Series (Jodie Cormer) and Outstanding Series, in 2019.

Fernanda (Mónica Lopera) is a very important character in Eve’s investigations. .

“Fernanda is Cuban and had a love relationship with Hélène, a murderer who came to the series from the third season and which is now stronger in the fourth, when Eve realizes the existence of my character, she approaches me to try to find a criminal organization that she is trying to dismantle and that is known as The Twelve.

***

“I celebrated, I shouted, I called my mother (also an actress Carmenza Cossio), it was like winning the lottery (…). And I felt very proud of my entire career, but the most special thing about all this is that after shooting the chapter –everyone said goodbye, they were very special– when I was going to leave, one of the producers came and thanked me and He asked me when are you coming back?”, remembers the actress.

On the left, Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, along with Sandra Oh, in the role of Eve.

At the time it was not an easy answer. Colombia was on the list of countries in red due to the pandemic and to return to the United Kingdom it was time to stay in a hotel for 14 days of quarantine.

“I think I could return in a month,” said Monica, who had scheduled her long-awaited trip to the Heroica the day after finishing her work on the series.

“Do you have a date in mind?” insisted the producer. She got flustered and asked the reason for that question.

“Look, Monica, we loved your work and we want you to come back in another chapter. We are going to write another chapter for you,” was the response.

Monica appears in the third episode, the fourth and fifth were already written, but the idea was to have the sixth and they needed her in a month and a week for her next appearance. Everything seemed to fit.

“I had to move everything in Colombia, spend only two weeks there and then two weeks in the United States to be able to fly direct and I arrived just the day before. When the studio arrived, they tested me for covid, everything went perfectly and I was able to do it. This represents a before and after for my career”, insists the actress, who had to assimilate an immense production in every way and with a star like Sandra Oh, dedicated not only to her role in front of the cameras, but also as an executive producer. of the series.

Lopera talked a lot with Oh during breaks in filming. She told him about Colombia, her mother and her dreams. “She is so great and at the same time she is the most simple and professional. She was very curious and she wanted to know everything with me. He told me how he started, about his arrival at Grey’s Anatomy, about how hard that beginning of his career was and how hard it is to get to a place and not fit in, not belong; of the series he watched and of his fanaticism for Narcos. We talk a lot”, recalls Lopera, who is also recognized for her work in four episodes of Borgia (2011); the film Between Two Worlds (2016) and the animated series Thomas & Friends and The Adventures of Paddington (between 2019 and 2020).

But she never forgets her first job, eight months after arriving from Colombia in London, with English still under construction and trying to assimilate a new culture and a territory as impressive as the BBC studios, where she recorded the Killing Eve episodes. .

“The first thing I did was Who Killed Summer, an online series that we shot in one summer. It started as a reality show (it was actually a fictional drama) in which a group of young people traveled on a bus to different music festivals. I met from Spain to Slovakia with nine-minute episodes, a lot of acting work and three months on the road, ”he recalls. From that moment he knew he wanted to stay and act.

Today she wakes up ready for more auditions, she doesn’t give up hope of being a Bond girl, and when she’s not working on a character, or studying for some exam for her Humanities degree, which she hopes to finish next year, she walks near her house to from time to time choosing between an Indian or a Portuguese restaurant to eat.

In the series ‘Borgia’, the Colombian actress played the role of María Enríquez de Luna.

What he experienced in a store at Harrods continues to happen to him. There is always a Colombian who recognizes her and asks for a photo of her. “That’s super cute and They tell me about Francisco the mathematician or In Eva’s heels. With Borgia it has happened to me a bit, because it went well in Europe”, he says. “Although I am sure that many people will recognize me with Killing Eve, that series is crazy here,” concludes the actress, who was recently told that some scenes from the Disclaimer series were going to be shot near her home. , with Cate Blanchett and Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. She just smiled: she knows that she is in the perfect place to have more adventures as an actress.

