Mexican Women’s U-20 National Team wins its pass to the World Cup

Proudly Mexican. The U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team defeated by 1-0 to its similar of Canadato classify the world which will be played in Coast delicious from Wednesday, August 10, to Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Those led by Maribel Dominguez they arrived at the game against Canada with the obligation to win to qualify for the World Cup. A goal from Anette Vázquez was enough for them to win and they fulfilled their goal.

It may interest you:

The Liga MX Femenil grows exponentially and they know it



Mexico U-20 qualifies for the World Cup

The decisive match between the Mexican Women’s National Team and Canada was played in the Dominican Republic, at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium. Just after 27 minutes, Vázquez took advantage of a great pass to hit him with first intention and send him to the back of the net.

That goal was enough for them to win. It should be noted that Silvana and Tatiana Flores, Marcelo’s sisters and who, curiously, could have chosen to represent Canada, a team that was left without a World Cup, play in that squad.

It should be remembered that the world which will be played in Costa Rica, had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the entire world. That is why it will be played until now.

Next to the U-20 Women’s Mexican National Teamthe other classified teams are: Costa Rica as the host country, in addition to North Korea, South Korea, Japan, United States, New Zealand, Germany, Spain and France. Five places are yet to be defined. The only one that is confirmed as the seed is the local team.

It may interest you:

Sometimes it is difficult to feel completely Mexican: Silvana Flores

