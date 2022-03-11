Los Angeles Chargers in trade for Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack

The Chargers would pay a second-round pick this year, and a sixth-round pick next year, for the services of the former Defensive Player of the Year

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers negotiate a trade for the outside linebacker Khalil Mackreports Adam Schefter of ESPNciting sources.

According to Schefter, citing sources, the chargers would pay the bears a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2023 sixth-round pick, for Mack.

Mack is a six-time draft pick Pro Bowlwhich was appointed Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, when he was still playing for the Oakland Raiders. a three times All-Pro first team, Mack he is the only player to have earned the designation at two different positions: outside linebacker and defensive end, for the first team All-Pro.

Mack31 years old, came into the league as a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draftfrom the University of buffalofor Oakland. In his four years with the raidersadded 40.5 sacks.

Prior to the 2018 season, Mack was transferred to bearsalong with 2020 second- and seventh-round picks, in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick, and 2020 first-round and third-round picks. He immediately received a six-year, $141 million deal. dollars that made him, momentarily, the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

The Chargers would pay two draft picks, one this year and the other next, for the services of Khalil Mack. AP Photo

The arrival of Mack to the chargers I’d pair him with the quarterback chaser, Joey Bosaa four-time selected Pro Bowl. Over the past five seasons, Mack and bag they rank in the top four in such defensive rushes. They each rack up forced fumbles per sack over the past five seasons, also tied for sixth in the NFL.

TO Mack He has three more seasons left on his contract, and is owed $17.75 million in 2022, $22.9 million for ’23, and $23.25 million for ’24.

The chargers they will take responsibility for their entire contract, a source told Schefter.

Recently, there was speculation that the raiders were interested in reacquiring Mack of the bears. Instead, they will have to face him twice a year in league matches. AFC West.