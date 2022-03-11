Leonardo DiCaprio raises the temperature in shirtless photos aboard the most expensive yacht in the world (PHOTOS)

Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, was seen on board a yacht while enjoying the sun in trunks. The actor was accompanied by the musician Luke Haas.

Leonardo Dicaprio he intended to kick back and relax while tanning on the back of a huge yacht while out at sea with his best friend Lukas Haas on Tuesday.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker