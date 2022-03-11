Leonardo DiCaprio raises the temperature in shirtless photos aboard the most expensive yacht in the world (PHOTOS)

Leonardo Dicaprio, 47, was seen on board a yacht while enjoying the sun in trunks. The actor was accompanied by the musician Luke Haas.

Leonardo Dicaprio he intended to kick back and relax while tanning on the back of a huge yacht while out at sea with his best friend Lukas Haas on Tuesday.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lukas Haas

The two friends, who have known each other since the ’90s, have co-starred in a number of films including inception and The Revenant.

Leo seemed to be waking up from a nap as he walked around the yacht.

Leo’s dark brown hair was disheveled to one side and he looked completely content looking out to sea as he sat comfortably with his hands on his stomach.

Leo was shirtless as he stretched out on a couch

Lucas, 45, was wearing a colorful bathing suit and wearing sunglasses on her head. The two then walked onto the deck of the ship where the Oscar winner was seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Guests received the best service with crew members pouring mineral water before dinner at sea.

She shielded her eyes from the scorching sun with a pair of circular frames as she drank what appeared to be a Bloody Mary.

Leo was clearly in a jovial mood as he laughed with his friends while watching the sunset from the top of the boat.

The Wolf of Wall Street star bit into a celery stick placed in his Bloody Mary

The duo later boarded the ship’s deco where Leo changed into a white t-shirt.

Leo’s journey comes after he joined the Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezoshis girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Drake and more A-listers for the celebrations of New Year in the Caribbean.

Leo and his friends chartered Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s yacht Vava II for their New Year’s vacation in St. Barts.

$150 million luxury yacht adored by celebrities

The Vava II was commissioned by Swiss businessman Ernesto Bertarelli in 2007 and built by Devonport Yachts in PlymouthEngland, before making her maiden voyage in 2012. It is the largest yacht ever built in the UK.