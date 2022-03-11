Leonardo DiCaprio donates millions to the people of Ukraine. What other celebrities have shown solidarity with him?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the lives of countless Ukrainian families fleeing bombs and destruction in their country. Several political leaders and celebrities have expressed their disagreement with the violent tactics of the Russian president Vladimir Putincalling for a ceasefire.

Leonardo Dicaprio he did not sit idly by as he watched the plight of Ukrainian refugees who have fled violence. the protagonist of Titanic, Inception and The Wolf of Wall Street donated $10 million dollars to various non-profit organizations that help the Ukrainian people during this humanitarian crisis. “Leo has privately made several donations to humanitarian groups, CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children, all directed to Ukraine. (…) He is with Ukraine and will continue to support it,” a source close to the actor revealed to PEOPLE. 47 years.

The Oscar winner and philanthropist will continue to support “humanitarian groups that are helping the people of Ukraine,” the source said. Other Hollywood stars like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They have also shown their solidarity with the Ukrainians devastated by this war, reports Telemundo.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The actress Blake Lively and her husband, the actor Ryan Reynolds, revealed that they would donate up to a million dollars to the USA for UNHCR organization, encouraging their supporters to donate as well.

(Blessed Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Another couple that has shown their commitment to this cause are the actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kuniswho donated $3 million to Ukrainians displaced by violence and the destruction of their homes.

(Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“I have always felt like a proud American, but today more than ever I feel proud to be Ukrainian,” said the actress, who was born in Ukraine and has lived in the United States since she was 8 years old.