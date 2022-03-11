Leonardo DiCaprio accused of “hypocritical environmentalist” for these photos on a 130 million euro yacht

Leonardo Dicaprio interprets in ‘Don’t look up’ to a university professor expert in astronomy. The film is an analogy about how the authorities act in the face of a natural disaster, and his character, Professor Mindy, is the one who warns of this fact.

The role came in handy for Leonardo DiCaprio, since is a staunch supporter of measures against climate change. In addition, he acts as a UN ambassador in this regard.

However, it turns out criticism has turned against him in this aspect. And it is that the hollywood star has been photographed aboard one of the most expensive yachts in the world, specifically the Vava II worth 130 million euros.

The largest yacht built on British soil is owned by Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli and this boat has a helipad on top or capacity for more than 30 crew members and twenty guests. One of the reasons she criticizes herself is because she needs 523,000 liters of fuel to fill your tank, which costs 300,000 euros.

Estimates suggest that the vessel produces 380 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilometer traveled, which is the same amount that an average car would emit in two months. This technical information about the yacht has caused the actor to be branded as hypocrite.

It is not the only criticism of the Oscar winner, who decided to spend a few days on vacation with his girlfriend Camila Morrone and friends. The price of some of his properties and his dubious ethics in this regard were also revealed. For example, the interpreter uses a caravan of more than 1 million euros in his travels.

