Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram with the first message to her fans since giving birth to her 5-week-old son Wolf with Travis Scott

KYLIE Jenner has returned to Instagram with her first message to fans since giving birth.

The model and beauty mogul has been absent from social media since giving birth to son Wolf with Travis Scott five weeks ago.

5

Taking to her Instagram stories, she spoke from her car to promote a new Kylie Cosmetics product.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said, “I know I’ve been MIA for a while, but I’ve launched a new lip product, Lip Lacquers.”

Fans got to see four-year-old Stormi bend over adorably in the video, with mom Kylie lovingly telling her, “Get out of here!”

The cosmetics entrepreneur then continued, “I haven’t been doing my makeup so I haven’t been able to show them to you, but now I’m going back to doing my makeup and wanted to show you.”

He added: “We’re in the driveway by the way, that’s why Stormi’s not in her car seat.

“So yeah, Lip Lacquers, I just released them, they are amazing.

“They’re like a lipstick, a lip gloss hybrid, super pigmented and comfortable, and I know you’re going to love them, so I’m going to try a few more shades on you, and yes, check it out.”

The 24-year-old mom wore a simple black t-shirt for the video in which she showed off her bright lips.

Most read in Entertainment

WOLF AT YOUR DOOR

Kylie has been inactive on social media since giving birth to Wolf on February 2.

However, she was recently photographed while on a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The mother-of-two wore black leggings and an oversized beige sweater with white sneakers as she ran errands.

Kylie was also seen exploring houses last month with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, by her side.

LOOSE YOUR HAIR

Kylie recently came under fire from fans after she was seen drinking and dancing at a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles.

In a video shared on Reddit, Kylie could be seen hanging out behind the tech station, watching Justin perform with some of her friends.

However, some fans questioned Kylie’s parenting decision and wondered why she was dating so soon after giving birth.

One asked, “I’m not trying to judge parenting, because I don’t know what it’s like to have a child, and I understand wanting to have a break.

But why are they so quick to go to parties after having a child?

Another asked if “Travis stayed home with the kids” this time, like he had when his rapper boyfriend dated recently.

Travis was seen staying up until the wee hours of the morning at a Super Bowl after party, less than a fortnight after Kylie gave birth.

5

5

5