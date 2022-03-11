Kim Kardashian is criticized after giving advice to working women from her privileged position

kim kardashian is once again on everyone’s lips: the entrepreneur, socialite, influencer and North American businesswoman has been harshly criticized after her participation in a video published by Varietymedia linked to the film and entertainment industry.





Arnold Jerocki | Getty Images



In an interview to promote the arrival of his reality show, The Kardashians, and accompanied by other women of the clan, Kim gave a couple of recommendations to help working women: “I have best advice for women in business: get your damn butt up and work. It seems that no one wants to work these daysYou have to know how to surround yourself with people who want to work… if you make an effort, you will get results. It’s that simple.”

After that first intervention, the woman added that “you have to surround yourself with people who want to work, create a good work environment in which everyone loves what they do because you only have one life… avoid toxic work environments and show up to do the job”.

The reactions on social networks were immediate and a harsh criticism was made of the words of the influencerarguing that they were spoken from a privileged position, from someone who lives in a dream world, isolated from the harsh reality that the planet (and most people) have had to go through after two years of the pandemic.

The comments against Kim’s words underscore extreme exhaustion and having to show up for work despite poor pay. As the podcaster and author explained, Lux Alptraumon his Twitter account: People do show up for work, but “just don’t want to be exploited.”