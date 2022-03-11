Khloe Kardashian wears a skin-tight purple catsuit to visit a FARM with her mom Kris Jenner as cameras roll for the new Hulu show

KHLOE Kardashian wowed today in a skin-tight purple catsuit while visiting a farm with her mom, Kris Jenner.

The Good American founder pulled off a dramatic look as she paired the catsuit with a long black trench coat, lace-up sneakers and stylish sunglasses.

Khloe, 37, wore her blonde hair in a long, high ponytail when she visited the farm in Fillmore with Kris, 66.

The mom showed off her standout elegance in a wet-look red raincoat, paired with a matching red bag.

The presence of a camera crew at the farm suggests that the mother-daughter pair were filming their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

WOAH KHLO

The last photos were taken the day after she showed off her thong in a see-through dress at Malika Haaq’s birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted in Thierry Mugler’s racy number as she arrived at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

She paired the revealing dress with black leather boots, a slouchy leather bag, and chunky sunglasses.

The revealing outfit comes after Khloe has been on the receiving end of fan concerns recently.

Ever since her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, fans online have claimed that she looks visibly thinner.

Just yesterday, Khloe sparked fears with her pin-thin body while working out at her home gym.

One wrote on Reddit: “Wow this is extremely shocking. I hope you are good. Honestly, I’m scared for her right now.”

Another added: “Umm sorry but that doesn’t seem healthy not because she’s skinny but because we know what Khloe’s real body and metabolism is like and it’s not.”

LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION

Fans will soon be invited back into the life of the Kardashian family when Hulu’s new series The Kardashians arrives on April 14.

And Kim Kardashian’s former BFF Stephanie Shepherd recently dropped a major hint that she’s filming the family’s new show alongside the star’s sister, Kourtney.

Kourtney shared a photo that Stephanie originally posted on Instagram, showing two microphones, apparently indicating that she will be appearing on the show.

Meanwhile, Khloe has revealed that she will be opening up about her ex Tristan’s scandal for the series.

In an interview with Variety, Khloe admitted that it’s hard for her to talk about the whole thing.

She said: “I wish I never had to talk about it because it’s not a fun thing to talk about.”

However, the mother-of-one promised that the topic will be discussed for Hulu viewers.

Khloe said, “But it’s part of my journey in life, so we’ll see it on the show.”

