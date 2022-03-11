Kendall Jenner wears normcore loafers with flared pants in Paris

women’s white tennis shoes they are perfect in casual dressing, even after 40 years. Here we leave you the most beautiful models to buy online and our tips for not giving up the elegant style.

For a long time the white sneakers They were considered the footwear of the younger generations, of those who practice sports, of those who meet in city parks with a skate in hand or a basketball, or of those who go out to protest with jeans and wool scarves.

However, for some years, the white sneakers They have become the perfect complement. Their versatility makes them ideal to wear with basic pieces of your wardrobe and they convey a look of elegance, especially on sunny days. Although, as the street styleThey are also perfect in winter.

As we accumulate more years in our life, the way we dress -surely- will change, at least through the small details: fewer slits in jeanshigh waist pants, as well as the appearance of refined shirts with embroidered initials.

But in those same looks, under the colored socks, they will peek out women’s white sneakers Mostly classic models that have marked the history of sportswear: without a doubt, with laces or in tone-on-tone models.

Additional accessories that do not fail: crossbody bags to keep your hands free, coats in fabrics waterproof and, why not, also sustainable thanks to vegan or recycled materials.

Finally, a touch of color to match the white sneakerss, those that inexorably seek to capture attention, becoming a statement forever young of your style

How to combine white tennis shoes for women at 40+

The French influencer and style muse, Caroline de Maigret, he never makes a mistake when putting together an outfit and knows very well how to wear the iconic model Stan Smith Adidas Original: with a pair of bootcut jeans and a masculine jacket or a pair of baggy high-waisted pants and a black maxi coat

Gwyneth Paltrow takes refuge in the two-tone sailor: his striped cotton jersey goes perfectly with cotton Bermuda shorts and white sneakers with contrasting bows; while Celine’s iconic electric blue bag stands out against the lighter tones of this second look:

Finally Sharon Stone and Cindy Crawford with two super casual looks and with attitude forever young: the White shoes were combined with a pair of straight jeans and a t-shirt.

In this gallery we leave you the best models of the moment:

Article originally published in Vogue IT, vogue.it. Adapted by Ramón Barreto.