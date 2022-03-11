Katy Perry Wins Appeal in Copyright Lawsuit for Her Song ‘Dark Horse’ | music 🎵

A federal appeals court last refused to reinstate a $2.8 million copyright infringement verdict against Katy Perry for his 2013 success darkhorseaccording Billboard reports .

A rapper named Flame (Marcus Gray) sued Perry in 2014 claiming that she had copied his song. Joyful Noise and a jury agreed with him. At the time, the court verdict ordered Perry’s label, producers and songwriters to pay $2.78 million to Flame.

In a 2019 decision, Judge Christina Snyder found that none of the elements of the ostinato (sequence of notes that are repeated in a song to support the main melody) of Joyful Noise may be independently copyrighted.

In 2022, by a 3-0 vote, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld that decision, saying a verdict against Perry would have dangerous consequences for future creativity. “The ostinato part Joyful Noise which overlaps with the ostinato darkhorse consists of a manifestly conventional arrangement of musical building blocks,” the appeals court wrote. “Allowing copyright to this material would essentially amount to allowing an inappropriate monopoly over two-note pitch sequences or even the minor scale itself.” .

“The problem with darkhorse and other similar cases was that it was discussed more than the melodic part or the lyrics, for aspects such as the harmonic part, or the “feeling” or the “groove” of the song, which are spaces shared by all genres and all music, they are building blocks for songs and should not be monopolistically protected

This ruling marks the end of Gray’s lawsuit against Perry over darkhorse which spent 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at number one.