Kate Winslet recalls that she “couldn’t stop crying” seeing Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart

The social ravages caused by the coronavirus and the pandemic that we continue to suffer have greatly affected interpersonal relationships. Now, it’s been Kate Winslet which He told how emotional it was to see your companion and great friend, Leonardo Dicaprio after three years apart: “couldn’t stop cryingWinslet confesses in an interview with ‘The Guardian’.

The face to face of both stars it was in los angelesand it was especially emotional because of the time it took for them to be reunited, according to Winslet herself: “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not like I’ve been to New York or he’s been to London and we’ve had the opportunity to have dinner or have a coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we miss each other because of Covid. He is my friend, a very close friend. We are united for life“says the actress.

In fact, coincidences of the profession, one of the most popular films of Kate Winslet is ‘Contagion’ from 2011, in which she plays a highly reputable epidemiologist.





Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio | Getty

Before this last encounter, both actors became a worldwide phenomenon due to his roles in the well-known ‘titanica‘ from 1997. And it is that, thanks to their performances in the James Cameron tape, as Jack and Rose, they became one of the most iconic romantic couples of recent times. The film took home 11 Oscars and is the third highest-grossing film of all time. Even to this day there is still a debate as to whether Jack would fit on the board.

The career of the two interpreters has been marked by its Oscar awards and while Winslet won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2009 for her performance in ‘The Reader’, DiCaprio won it six years later for his role in ‘The Revenant’ by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

At 46 years old, Kate Winslet has recently delighted us with one of the biggest tv hits of 2021‘Mare of Easttown‘, where she plays police officer Mare Sheeran. At the moment, she has already picked up the Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries and is nominated for the Golden Globes or to the Cinematographic and Television Critics awards for this same role.





Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’ | HBO

Among other issues, the actress commented in the same interview to ‘Guardian‘ that “middle-aged women have long been underestimated, disrespected and unlucky in the film and television community, and now that’s changing.”

Currently, Winslet is finishing the filming of the sequels to ‘Avatar’, together with her director in ‘Titanic’, James Cameron. While DiCaprio premieres this Christmas the Netflix production ‘Don’t Look Up’, by Adam McKay.

Meanwhile, fans of both actors will have to wait to see them together again on the big screen, as their last joint appearance was in 2008 in the romantic drama ‘Revolutionary Road’, by Sam Mendes.

