Jerry Jones and the case of a hidden daughter, the new Dallas Cowboys scandal

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboyshe is desperate because his team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1995 and comes from one more disappointment in the playoffs when the lone star team was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card game of the National Conference.

Despite being the team, according to the evaluations made by the magazine Forbes year with yearof greater monetary value in the NFL, with an estimated 6.5 billion dollarssportingly speaking, the organization has fallen far short on the sporting level.

just about three weeks ago it was reported about an extra-sports scandal that cast a shadow over the Cowboys organization, in which it was said that a now-retired high-ranking official had deliberately spied on some members of the famed Dallas cheerleading squadwho received a sum of money to be silenced about it.

A new scandal, involving Jerry Jones himselfis now added to the tribulations of the Dallas franchise, since A 25-year-old woman alleges that her mother received money to keep her daughter’s biological paternity quiet, pointing to the owner of the Cowboys. The newspaper The Dallas Morning News He was the first to report this case.

Lawyers for the plaintiff, named Alexandra Davisfiled suit Thursday in Dallas County, saying that Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid 1990s from which she was conceived.

According to court documents, Jones and Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, reached an agreement to financially support the mother and babyas long as they did not publicly identify Jones as his father.

At the age of one year, the girl was forced to keep the secret thanks to a confidentiality agreement signed by her mother and, according to the lawsuit, a secret that, according to the legal action, she has carried all her life.

According to the newspaper The Dallas Morning News, Alexandra Davis was born on December 16, 1996, and soon after, Cynthia Davis and her husband filed for divorce.. During the divorce process, it was determined through genetic testing that Alexandra Davis was not the daughter of Cynthia Davis’s husband. She was not ordered to pay child support when the divorce was finalized, and Alexandra Davis did not have a legal father, according to court documents.

In response to the allegations, Jones denied in settlement documents that he was the biological father of the girl. But, he paid the woman the sum of $375,000 “in exchange for confidentiality,” and asked a lawyer for Arkansas and friend, donald jackthe creation of two trusts linked to her and the motherkeeping Jones’ paternity a secret, according to the lawsuit.

Davis petitioned in court to be recognized as Jones’s legitimate daughter. and being released from the confidentiality agreement her mother agreed to when she was just a baby.

“It’s hard to imagine what could be in a girl’s lesser interest than forcing agreements that leave a baby without a father and that prevent or legally punish a daughter from knowing who her father is.”it is argued in the lawsuit.

ARLINGTON, TX – A panorama of the Dallas Cowboys logo seen in the end zone during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Regarding the espionage scandalwhich implicated former executive Richard Dalrymple, of using his security credentials to access the locker room through the back door during an event at AT&T Stadium. One of the women alleges that she clearly saw Dalrymple standing behind a partial wall with his phone outstretched. towards them as they changed their clothes.

In a second allegation, related to the same character, a Cowboys fan following a livestream from the meeting room of the team during 2015 NFL Draft maintained in an affidavit that he saw Dalrymple take “upskirt pictures” of Charlotte Jones Anderson, daughter of Jones and team official.

These are difficult days to be fans of the Dallas Cowboysdefinitely.

