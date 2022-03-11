If you missed Movie Maker, Windows 11 has good news for you: Clipchamp

Do you remember Movie Maker? This tool used to be very useful for creating the short, transitional videos we used to send on MSN a decade ago, but times have changed. Although with years of delay, Microsoft has presented the replacement of its mythical program. Is about Clipchamp, a new editor coming to Windows 11.

The new Windows 11 integrated video editing proposition is rolling out to Insider Program members using build 22572 or higher. And it’s one of the candidate features to come to all users later this year with the long-awaited system update known as “Sun Valley 2.”

A modern and intuitive editor

As we can see, Clipchamp is quite different from the old Movie Maker. This editor has a modern and intuitive interface that includes a good handful of basic tools. In other words, we are talking about an editor that can perform well in casual tasks, but is not designed for professional video use.

For example, we can explore any part of the project clips thanks to the timeline. Clipchamp will allow us to make cuts, divisions, as well as add transitions, animated text and overlay other videos. It will also allow us to record the image of our desktop, the webcam and the microphone in real time.

Microsoft points out that its new video editor will also have other additions such as a library with a large number of videos, audio tracks and images to use freely in projects. However, at this point it is not clear if we will have to take out the wallet to use these resources or they will be free.

Like TikTok, Clipchamp will have a voice generator. Microsoft says it will work with more than 70 languages and will be powered by its Azure cloud computing platform. In addition, the program will connect to OneDrive so that we can import files and save videos from anywhere and on any device.

Clipchamp is not entirely new

Microsoft has not developed Clipchamp from scratch. Those from Redmond bought the platform in September of last year and have been improving it to finally incorporate it as a feature of Windows 11. Now we know that will arrive pre-installed on all new computers with the operating system and we can download it from the app store.

In fact, if you want, you can download it today from the Microsoft Store. Or, if you don’t fancy that option, you can also use the free online editor. Of course, some advanced functions require a payment. There are three plans with different extra features like unlimited video exports, stock images, videos, audio and more.

In Xataka | The Windows 11 explorer will have something that inexplicably it did not yet have: tabs