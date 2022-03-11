“I love her so much”: Kristin Chenoweth revealed her reaction to learning that Ariana Grande will play Glinda in Wicked

UNITED STATES-. Last year it was finally revealed who will star in the film adaptation of the acclaimed musical by Broadway, wicked. While Cynthia Erivo will be Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, Ariana Grande She will play Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. This fell as news to many, except for her friend and mentor Kristin Chenoweth.

On the Wednesday, March 9 episode of the show Today, Kristin Chenoweth told Savannah Guthrie that she couldn’t be happier that Big assumed the role of Glinda, the good witch, a role that the star made her debut on the stage of Broadway in 2003. “I love her so much, I’ve known her since I was 10 years old,” the musical legend expressed about the pop singer.

“I think the crown and the wand are going to the right person. And I think he will make it,” he added. Chenoweth. the star of Broadway also praised Big for being “very, very funny,” a trait that will come in handy for the Good Witch of the West. “Glinda has to do comedy and drama, she has to do it all. And sing loudly and sing softly. And so, there’s the girl,” she explained.

Grande was meant to play Glinda

Chenoweth She also revealed that she cried when she found out that Grande was selected to play Glinda. the star of Broadway congratulated the artist through Instagram when the news of his election was announced. This one of her shared a black and white photo of her and the pop star when she was a child, along with her grandmother Marjorie of her, after a performance of wicked.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever been so proud. From the first day I met you (swipe to see!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!” he wrote. Chenoweth. She also shared a screenshot of a tweet written by Big in 2011: “I loved seeing Wicked again…amazing production! It made me realize again how much I want 2 to play Glinda at some point in my life!”