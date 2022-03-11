How to find the highest level token in the ruins in ‘Fortnite’

ads

In an effort to help more players get the most out of the first season of Fortnite’s newest chapter, the developers released the Monarch Level Up Pack, which offers players a way to level up quickly.

The pack, which was released on February 17, features a number of higher level tokens that, once collected, will take you to a full level (no matter where you are XP-wise for your current level).

These tokens are very useful for those who haven’t had a chance to see all that Season 1 has to offer, so if you bought the bundle, you’ll want to take advantage of it.

As the Fortnite season draws to a close, there are only a few top tier tokens left, and one of them is found in the Ruins, which are a bit tricky to find. Unfortunately, the Ruins are not marked on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, so where are they? Here is a quick guide to help you.

Source: Epic GamesWhere are the Ruins in ‘Fortnite’? They are not marked on the map.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out every corner of the map introduced in Chapter 3 yet, then you probably haven’t come across the Ruins yet.

There are a couple of locations on the map that could easily be confused with the Ruins: the Temple and the Tumbledown Temple. The Temple is located slightly northeast of the Daily Bugle, while the Tumbledown Temple is located directly west of The Joneses.

The higher level token you will need is not in any of these places. The easiest way to locate the Ruins is to go to the Daily Bugle and then head east. The Ruins are located at the tip of the peninsula before the islands to the east of the Sanctuary. Getting here should be pretty simple, as you can land here for a round and immediately complete the tasks you have left. If you don’t land here at the start of a match, it can be harder to get all the things you need.

⬆️Monarch Level Up Tokens (Week 4)⬆️The final set of Level Up Tokens can now be found on #Fortnite Island! Level up 7 times by collecting the items! All 28 Token Locations (Week 1-4):▶️ https://t.co/e44QBTVOuXMap 1: Week 4 Token LocationsMap 2: All 28 Tokens (Week 1-4) pic.twitter. com/TfCD0Zojox

— RutgerK (@RutgerK_) March 10, 2022 Where to find the level up tokens located in the Ruins in ‘Fortnite’.

As you approach the Ruins, there will be several structures to navigate through to find the higher level token. While you may be inclined to check the main structure, we can tell you right now that it’s not there.

Instead, you’ll find a higher level token in the tower behind the main structure, located on the edge of a cliff. Try to land here when you enter a match if you can, or you’ll have to build structures to bridge the gap and get to the tower (which takes more time and resources).

The top tier token should be easy to find once you reach the tower, which means you’re one step closer to completing all the challenges in Monarch Quests.

