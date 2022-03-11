How Nicolas Cage was convinced to do his next crazy project

The Oscar-winning actor in Leaving Las Vegas will star in one of his strangest and most ambitious films. He will play an exaggerated version of himself in The Weight of Talent.

Actors who lend themselves to all kinds of crazy projects abound, but none are up to what he is capable of. Nicolas Cagewhich can go from becoming a kind of parody of Batman on kick-assto be a hermit who sells truffles and his best friend is a pig, in Pig. The actor who won the Oscar in the mid 90’s by Leaving Las Vegas is about to present to the world one of his craziest projects.

On the weight of talent, a film that will hit theaters on April 28 of this year, the actor will play an exaggerated version of himself. Yes, Nicolas Cage will make Nicolas Cagein a story in which a millionaire fan, Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal), will convince him to attend a birthday party that will get out of hand and turn into an adventure full of comedy and action. But convincing him to be part of this story was not easy.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, cagerecounted how they convinced him to be part of the weight of talent. It is that, at first he did not want to know anything about this story and rejected the invitation of the director Tom Gormican “about three or four times”. It was a letter from the director that convinced him that “I was not trying to make fun of the referred Nick Cagethere was a real interest in the previous work”.

The 58-year-old actor recounted: “His tone was more of a celebration of some moments, like being at the bottom of the pool in Leaving Las Vegas or the golden pistols of Face/Off”. Thus, he recognized that what ended up convincing him that the film worked was a film that did not make the final cut because for the studio “it was too much for the audience”. as he recalled cageyour character “entered into a series of vignettes stylized in German expressionism by The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari. There was a black and white sequence that was a race in a Mustang along Gone in 60 secondsanother with the character of Leaving Las Vegas in a hotel”. In the actor’s words: “It was fun to do and cool see him”.

The Nicolas Cage Movie The Studio Wanted vs. the one the actor wanted

to shape the weight of talent, Nicolas Cage negotiated some creative aspects with the production. Originally, the idea the filmmakers had in mind was for her character to be a cartoon version of cameron poehis character in with Air. However, cage He said that he did not identify with him and that the moment in his career that they should reflect was even older, from 1990. “Look at my appearance at the Wogan show in England, when I promoted wild at heart. That guy was obnoxious, irreverent, an arrogant lunatic. That’s my young version that I think he would confront as the Nick Cage contemporary”.