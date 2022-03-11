How much money did each Batman actor earn for their movies?

Bruce Wayne is a billionaire and the actors who have played him have received impressive salaries (although they are not the highest)

The actors of Batman they are legendary, each one of them left their mark on the cinema and on a generation of fans who went crazy with their films, they are all different and that is also true when it comes to salary.

We all know that there are actors who are paid multi-million dollar salaries for a single project, who have the power to gross ridiculously high amounts at the box office and make studios move heaven, sea and earth to have them, and that means they can Ask pretty much whatever they want to accept.

In the case of Batman, Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson (the rookie on the list) are considered the best, but does that also translate to the salaries they received for their movies?

Keep in mind that Batman actors don’t just do one movie (usually) and that means they end their time as the Dark Knight with a significant profit, and Christian bale is the one that surpasses them all in that field (perhaps because the trilogy of Dark Knight changed movies and villains forever)

According to reports, for his first film as Batman, Robert Pattinsonwho plays a Bruce Wayne who has been Batman for only 2 years, received a salary of 3 million dollars, which makes him one of the 20 highest paid actors in Hollywood today, but one of the actors with the lowest salaries in the world of Bat Man.

Christian bale

batmanbegins premiered in 2005, and Bale’s salary was reportedly $9 million dollars which, if we take inflation into account, equals about $12.3 million today). That’s $10 million (plus a $20 million bonus) for The Dark Knight and $15 million for The Dark Knight Rises.

According to The Richest, in total, Bale earned around $54 million for the entire trilogy.

Ben Affleck

In 2017, Deadline revealed that Affleck received between $10 and $20 million dollars to become the hero of DC Comics, which is much more than Bale made in his first film and more than double what Pattinson received. The figure is especially important considering that he was paid $300,000 when he directed, wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting in the 1990s.

Michael Keaton

Keaton appeared in Batman in 1989 and Batman Returns in 1992 (and now he’ll be back in The Flash). Tim Burton cast him after they worked together on Beetlejuice and the first film ended up grossing $251,188,924, making it the second-highest-grossing Batman film.

As a result of the success, Keaton reportedly received a raise in salary and earned $10 million. His return led to the sequel earning an additional 5 million at the box office.

But the most successful was Jack Nicholson as Joker. To appear in 1989’s Batman, Nicholson accepted a salary of $6 million instead of $10 million, in exchange for receiving a share of the proceeds and royalties. When the film grossed $411 million, Nicholson walked away with $60 million and took the record for highest-paid actor, which he long held.

George Clooney

It is said that Clooney got the role of Batman because Val Kilmer and Joel Schumacher they had some differences, but he had to star in one of the worst Batman movies. The sixth actor to play the hero received a salary of 10 million dollars for appearing in Batman & Robin in 1997, which was $7 million more than Kilmer was paid.

What’s interesting here is that, according to Entertainment Weekly, this was another case where the villain won more. Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid $25 million for bringing Mr. Freeze to life (which, according to calculations, is the equivalent of earning nearly $1 million per minute).

Val Kilmer

The actor became Batman in 1995, in the film batmanforever, Directed by Joel Schumacher, who became director after Tim Burton decided to only participate as a producer.

It is said that Michael Keaton, who was to receive $15 million, was made an offer to return for a third time, but the actor backed out after he learned that Tim Burton would not be directing, and Val Kilmer was selected, receiving a salary. from 3 million dollars, which is much less than Keaton was being offered. The film was a huge success at the box office, earning 20 million more than the previous film.