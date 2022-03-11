He did not veto Gallos, he would take out the fans of El Tri, now karma comes to De Luisa

Karma for Luisa

March 10, 2022 1:26 p.m.

He dared to mess with the Mexican fan, the one who feeds the federatives, but surprisingly, louis yon He said that all those who shout will be vetoed, putting themselves against the Mexican fan who wants to support, but the sport, not the business.

Now karma comes to Yon de Luisa, everything for turning against the fan and this would come from the highest leadership of Televisa’s board of directors, who, analyzing with a cool head, sees that De Luisa’s decision to veto the fans can also represent a loss for the business.

In that sense, Emilio Azcarraga I would consider removing Yon de Luisa from the Mexican team, all because of this decision that generated controversy in the environment, all because they messed with the most important heritage and that cannot be bought, to the fan.

Why would they remove De Luisa del Tri?

If the campaign continues, only in terms of attendance at a stadium, up to 22 million pesos could be lost, due to the box office issue. In addition to the issue of products that could stop selling, which could increase the amount of money they can lose.

