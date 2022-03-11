Get this game for free today on the Epic Games Store

As usual in Xbox Generation, we bring you everything you can expect from the Epic Games Store. The Epic store gives us several games for a month and every week we can get hold of one of them. In general, we make reminders so that you don’t miss any, and today was not going to be less.

But first things first, remember that you can still get your hands on Centipede: Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, and the Dauntless Epic Slayer Pack for at least a few more hours. I would not think about it much longer because it is possible that even when you are reading these lines they have already disappeared.

Free game on the Epic Games Store

But hey, to the mess, this week’s free game is Cities of Skyline, a game of resource management and that we analyze in this same house. You can read the review by following this link.

Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. It introduces new elements that allow you to experience the excitement and difficulties of creating and maintaining a real city, while expanding on some of the familiar themes of the city-building experience.

If you want to download this week’s free game, you just have to access this link and that’s it. Please note that it may not be active in certain territories or areas yet, please be patient.