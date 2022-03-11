For Lin-Manuel, getting to the Oscar as a representative of Latinos is quite a ‘Charm’

When faced with the creation of the lyrics for “Dos oruguitas”, the second piece of his career that has given him an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Original Song, Lin-Manuel Miranda should not have felt nervous. After all, it was apparently one more addition to the tremendously successful career of a composer who had been writing in the same format for more than 20 years and who, at that time, had already won three Grammys and three Tonys.

However, in this case, there was an essential difference with the works of the past: it was going to be the first theme of his life written completely in Spanish, and it was going to be part of “Encanto”, the first Disney film to be located in Colombia. “It was a very important moment in this part of the story and I knew I had to write it in Spanish, even though my Spanish is conversational; I don’t get to the level of poetry I wanted for the song,” the acclaimed songwriter, playwright, actor, and director told us during a recent interview.

“I wrote my first draft and picked up my dictionary with the idea of ​​looking up the vocabulary I needed to build the metaphors about these little caterpillars in love,” added Miranda, whose feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” , has two nominations at the same ceremony (for Best Actor -Andrew Garfield- and for Best Editing -Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum-), and has given himself a nomination in the 2022 edition of the Syndicate Awards of Directors, which takes place this Saturday in Los Angeles.

What other challenges did creating the theme present?

I usually write from the perspective of a character in the play, so the other unusual aspect of this song when it comes to songs of mine is that there is an omniscient narrator, who sees from the outside what is happening and who is telling him the characters that things are going to be okay. It is the most painful time you have ever been through, but you are going to find a miracle on the other side, and there will be light on the other side.

I think it is super interesting that in this moment of such deep pain for Grandmother Alma [una de las protagonistas de “Encanto”] Let’s see the other side of that pain from someone else’s perspective.

Musically, “Dos oruguitas” sounds like a ballad at first, but later the Latin percussions come in and the ‘paisa’ accent of Sebastián Yatra prevails, who sings it. You weren’t looking for something exactly traditional, but a fusion, like you normally do.

It is always important to have that authenticity. The arrangements had to be Colombian, the musicians had to be Colombian and the great voice of Sebastián Yatra had to be there, with everything he brings to the song. But also, as a writer, I was trying to make a song that has always existed, and that’s why I started thinking about Latin songs from around the world, like “Cielito Lindo”, “Guantanamera” and even “Dame la mano Paloma”. ”, a plena from Puerto Rico that has to do with my origin. They are songs that have always been there for me, and what I found in all of them were metaphors of Nature that have stood the test of time.

Miranda during her visit to Colombia, as part of the preparation of “Encanto”. (5000 Broadway Productions)

Did you have something to do with the choice of Yatra as interpreter of the song?

Yes, I was a fan of his. When we chose Colombia to be the location for this film, we started talking about our favorite musicians and making Spotify and Apple ‘mixes’ that according to each one of us sounded like what each of the characters would sing, and through those lists , we found our favorite Colombian artists. Sebastian appeared on everyone’s lists. When we came to this song and decided that it wasn’t going to be sung by one of the characters in the movie, he was a natural choice.

How do you feel about the competition you will have in the Best Song category? They say that the favorite is Billie Eilish for the theme of “No Time to Die”, the most recent James Bond movie.

For you, it’s a competition, but for me, it’s something that has given me the opportunity to meet Billie Eilish; She did it a few days ago at a round table. When those events are over, we keep talking. For me, it’s something that gives me the chance to meet these heroes of mine, like Dixson, a super-talented young songwriter who co-wrote Beyoncé’s song that’s nominated. [“Be Alive”, de la película “King Richard”].

Do you think you can win?

You can’t control who is going to win. The only thing you can control is the clothes you wear [risas]. Reaching this level is the prize, because it means that other artists in the world of cinema like your work and believe that it is valuable. It’s funny, because, speaking of James Bond, what he and Disney share is the presence of incredible legacies when it comes to music; there are many people who have very special memories of the songs that have appeared in these movies.

Has it already been decided how the presentation of ‘Two little caterpillars’ will be on the Oscar stage? Will Sebastian participate?

I spoke to him recently, and I think he will be on the telecast. I don’t know what is planned, because that is more up to Disney than me; but I am very excited about the idea that he will sing.

You made Colombian-influenced music in “Encanto” and Cuban-influenced music in “Vivo”, an animated Netflix movie in which you also played the voice of a Cuban character. Has anyone complained to you that you did this because you are a person of Puerto Rican descent? Because, simply speaking of films that have received Oscar nominations, not everyone was happy with the choice of Spaniard Javier Bardem to play Cuban Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”, for example.

When you’re a songwriter and you’re representing a different part of the world than you are, or a character with a different life experience than you, there are two extremely important tools: research and empathy. Research to get the details right and empathy to put you in that situation. If you don’t want me to write a musical about a 42-year-old guy living in Manhattan all the time, then would I have to move somewhere else? Of course, at the same time, there is a discussion that needs to be had about people who are not being represented and who are not given the necessary opportunities; It is something that needs to be analyzed.

A new portrait of the artist. (Camila Falquez)

I remember that when we announced “Encanto” and revealed that I was writing the songs, I felt a lot of pressure; Being a Disney film related to Colombia, the result of that was going to be the way that many people experienced that part of the world for the first time. That pushed us to do even more research and to write from an even more loving and empathetic place.

We invited a lot of Colombian musicians and a lot of Colombian experts to the production to make sure that when Colombians see this film they feel reflected in it, and the reception has been incredible, because we worked so hard to do it the right way.

You also don’t want to pigeonhole yourself into Latin. Your debut as a film director was with “Tick Tick Boom”, which tells the story of a real-life Anglo-Saxon musician.

Well, but that does correspond more to my experiences, because I have done many musicals, like Jonathan Larson [el compositor, letrista y dramaturgo que protagoniza la historia]. Like him, I spent my 20s working on a musical; in my case it was “In the Heights”, and in his, “Suburbia”. I knew that for this film, it was necessary to have those experiences as a composer and songwriter, although, unlike him, I am not white.

Were you disappointed that the Academy didn’t nominate you for Best Director and ‘Tick Tick… ​​Boom!’ for Best Picture, despite the fact that it was expected to happen and that you were nominated by the Directors Guild?

On the contrary; I am very excited that Andrew has been nominated. He represents us all, because he had to learn a lot of things to play this role: to sing, to dance, to play the piano… Our editors have also been nominated, and that’s super special, because they didn’t go to an office to work, but they did it in the middle of a pandemic and they had to come live with me for six months, in my house, practically becoming my children’s uncles.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (center) next to actor Andrew Garfield. (Macalla Polay/Netflix)

You have broken barriers on the issue of race, as evidenced first by your musical “Hamilton”, where you cast performers from different ethnic backgrounds for the roles of Anglo-Saxon historical figures. But the United States remains deeply divided and racism has not disappeared. Recently, the networks were lit with criticism of the choice of Halle Bailey as the protagonist of the next version in the flesh of “The Little Mermaid” [“La Sirenita”]where you will work on the composition of new songs.

It seems to me that you have been too involved in the internet [risas]. If you stay in the virtual world, you will find an opinion for everything. But I saw Halle’s audition and I know that she is the perfect Little Mermaid. Is incredible! She is about a wonderful actress and a wonderful singer. I like when people comment on what she hasn’t seen, because that gives you the opportunity to surprise her.

What art does is allow you to walk in other people’s shoes, and “Encanto” is the best example of this. There are people who have seen this movie, who have problems with their parents and grandparents, and when “Dos little caterpillars” begins and they realize the sacrifices this woman has made for her family, they understand her for the first time, what makes reconciliation transcend the screen. That’s the best we can do as creators.