First in Roblox and now they share an image of an Oxxo store in GTA

A few days ago, images of a Oxxo store in Roblox was shared on Twitter and now the chain has come to Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

Thus, through your profile, the account @CursedGTAMods shared what an Oxxo store would look like in Grand Theft Auto (GTA)one of the best-selling video games in history.

In fact, the result -the tweet in question- managed to captivate the Community Manager of Oxxo, who did not hesitate to thank the detail and, in addition, invited him to share it on Instagram under the hashtag #OXXOFanArt.

Creativity takes over social media

The case is similar to what another tweeter shared a few days ago, where a branch of Oxxo and Similar Pharmacies were in the Roblox video gamecreativity that the brand also thanked through its Community Manager.

In the end, these types of posts or publications talk about the creativity that abounds in social networks and how brands can encourage it in users.

In this case, we are also talking about one of the best-selling video games and, therefore, the most played in history. According to data from Statista, until November of last year, Grand Theft Auto V sold 155 million units worldwide. First released in the year 2013, GTA V is one of the best selling video games of all time.

It should be noted that during 2020, the year of the pandemic, the video game managed to sell 20 million units, being its best year in sales.

On the other hand, Oxxo is currently one of the most popular stores for consumers. According to data from February 2020, the convenience store chain was the company with the largest number of branches for the collection of remittances in Mexico, with a total of 19,146 establishments.

That is why it is not surprising that a brand like Oxxo reaches, through the creativity of users, one of the most popular video games.

In this context, we must not forget that we live in a society that is increasingly connected and more focused on its social networks and/or digital platforms, which, since the pandemic began, have taken on a new meaning for Internet users during their confinement.

