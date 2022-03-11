Everything you need to know before buying the new iPhone SE

During the last big Apple event this week, the company presented a lot of new products and chips for this year. One of them was the third generation of the iPhone SE, which offers customers the essence of the iPhone at a reasonable price. What could improve? Well, the phone, for example. It’s good, but it’s not exactly the dream device I’d like.

First, let’s talk about what the iPhone SE 2022 is. Ever since the original SE launched in 2016, this product line has acted as something of an entry-level iPhone, a cheaper alternative to its most expensive flagship. When you buy an SE, you’ll be able to take advantage of most modern iPhone features ( especially those that have to do with your software) , even though its hardware is not as cutting edge as that of its older brothers. The cutbacks made to keep costs down may annoy some users, but many others will prefer the savings that come with it.

This year, Apple updates the SE with the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13s and adds 5G connectivity. Those two major upgrades mean the SE will be faster and last you a long time. But it is not enough to comment only on the positive aspects before considering your purchase, so let’s review what Apple has not included to make your iPhone SE 3 cheaper.

The look of the SE has not changed since 2017

While there are some improvements to the SE 3, its overall design is nothing to write home about. Apple has basically kept the same shape as the 2020 iPhone SE, which in turn came inherited of the iPhone 8 of 2017 . If you put the three phones together, you it would be difficult to find out which one has been built in this decade.

AND st and “outdated” design will put off a few. And I get it. Those bezels giants at the top and bottom of the phone along with that Start button already seem like something from another era.

It is more expensive (although only a little)

That’s right: the SE, which had a starting price before $399 Now it is more expensive than ever. Its price entry is now $429 . Although it is not a very relevant change Given the set of functions included in the phone and its powerful chip, yes that must be mentioned is slight rise .

The camera is better, but it’s not the better

The 2020 SE sported a glorified iPhone 8 camera, plus some improvements to the A13 Bionic chip. pulled out good photos, but I couldn’t compete with the iPhone 12 line that also came out this year.

Apple has improved the rear camera of the new SE, adding modern features like Smart HDR 4 and new photographic styles. In addition, the chip A15 helps improve photography through new software settings, so the photos of you SE 3 will certainly look better than a SE 2.

However still comes with only one camera and not offers the same fidelity you would find on an iPhone 13. Apple hasn’t even changed the front camera, which means your selfies will look exactly the same as two years ago. That means there will be no saw deo selfie in 4K or selfies with the mode portrait.

Honestly, I could forgive all of that if it wasn’t for the lack of the M all Night. Apple, why isn’t there a night mode on the new SE? the phone c has an A15 chip and with a camera good enough . I doubt anyone will pay 300 dollars more for an iPhone 13 just to have the M all night, so , why not add it in a future software update? I hope you reconsider .

The SE is not that it is the most resistant iPhone

With each new iteration, Apple loves to brag about how “tough”. ” which are their smartphones. on their ship badge, crystal has become more durable thanks to Ceramic Shield . However, Apple chose not to include this technology on the glass of the SE, which probably makes the phone be more susceptible to tears and scratches .

Additionally, the device is IP67 rated against dust and water. While that should protect the SE from the occasional splash, it’s not the same protection they offer. the most expensive designs, which have qualification IP68.

It only comes with 64GB of storage by default.

It must be recognized that in full 2022, 64 GB seems very scarce. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini have a storage of 128GB! I get it, the SE is a “cheap” iPhone. But considering you’ll have to live with that storage throughout the life of the iPhone, it would be nice to see more gigabytes and n the base model.

Does not offer support for MagSafe

MagSafe is a curious technology which allows you to stick chargers and accessories to the back of your iPhone via magnets. Unfortunately, the new SE doesn’t support MagSafe, so you won’t be able to hit it you us accessories . If you have a MagSafe charger you can use it with the SE, but only as standard wireless charger.

Your battery won’t win any prizes

One of the few (but most relevant ) complaints that there were with the SE 2020 was the duration of his battery. With eight hours of screen time in our video streaming test, the iPhone SE did not fare very well.

Apple has improved its numbers this year, going up to 10 hours . However, the battery still doesn’t last as much as that of the iPhone 13, which lasts about 13 hours.

The new iPhone SE is still worth it

Despite their flaws and shortcomings the iPhone SE is still a good one offer . you will have the best best chip from Apple (which guarantees improvements of software during the next few years), 5G connectivity and a more than compliant rear camera , among many other things. and all for $429 .

Result difficult for many put aside the great OLED screens, the Face ID or an arsenal of cameras more complete . But there are many people who do not care about all that and this iPhone makes up for all your needs . As much as I always loved have the latest devices, if my Current iPhone crashed the SE would be at the top from my list.