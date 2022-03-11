Emma Stone melts social networks with her trailer

The trailer for the long-awaited Disney movie “Cruella” was released on Tuesday after a year and a half since actress Emma Stone first appeared as the mythical villain of “101 Dalmatians.”

“I am a woman, hear me roar”: Cruella

In the images, viewers are transported to the 70s of the last century on the streets of London to show the mouth-opener of the story of Estella de Vil, a fashion designer who is obsessed with the skin of dogs, especially Dalmatians , which will turn him into the terrifying and ruthless Cruella that we already know.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the participation of Stone, the film also has Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong. Meanwhile, Glenn Close, who already gave life to Cruella in the 1996 live-action remake, is serving as executive producer of this new installment.

This film by the director in charge of Craig Gillispie will hit theaters on May 27 in Colombia and in other regions from May 28.

Synopsis for “Cruella”

Oscar® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars CRUELLA from Disney, a new live-action feature film that portrays the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious villains in film and fashion, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London and in the midst of the punk rock revolution, CRUELLA follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a place for herself in fashion with her clothing designs. When she befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, together they manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, the frighteningly elegant and sophisticated fashion legend played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Howard’s Manor, Sense and Sentiment). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will see Estella embrace her wicked side and become the dissonant, edgy, and revenge-seeking Cruella.

CRUELLA Disney is directed by Craig Gillespie (I am Tonya) and produced by Andrew Gunn (a crazy friday), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin: a unforgettable reunion), with Emma Stone and Michelle Wright (BabyDriver) as executive producer. Two-time Oscar®-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road) Create dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own in the film.

CRUELLA will premiere in Colombia on May 27, 2021.