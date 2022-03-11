Emma Stone melts social networks with her trailer

The trailer for the long-awaited Disney movie “Cruella” was released on Tuesday after a year and a half since actress Emma Stone first appeared as the mythical villain of “101 Dalmatians.”

“I am a woman, hear me roar”: Cruella

In the images, viewers are transported to the 70s of the last century on the streets of London to show the mouth-opener of the story of Estella de Vil, a fashion designer who is obsessed with the skin of dogs, especially Dalmatians , which will turn him into the terrifying and ruthless Cruella that we already know.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the participation of Stone, the film also has Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong. Meanwhile, Glenn Close, who already gave life to Cruella in the 1996 live-action remake, is serving as executive producer of this new installment.

This film by the director in charge of Craig Gillispie will hit theaters on May 27 in Colombia and in other regions from May 28.

