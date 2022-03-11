El Hormiguero: Omar Montes, on the Jenner operation: “If I get serious, in the end, one of the other chain falls”

‘The Anthill’ has closed the week warming up for the premiere of the second season of ‘The challenge’. And she has done it with the visit to the program that she presents Paul Motorcycles from Robert Loyalpresenter of the space that returns this Friday to Antenna 3and of Norm Duval and Omar Montes, two of the contestants of this edition. Every week, the contest of Atresmedia tests eight celebrities who must face difficult challenges, pushing their abilities to the limit.

At one point, Paul Motorcycles has put aside the jokes and laughter and has asked Omar Montes if he is vaccinated against Covid-19 after he has been implicated in the operation jenner. “Have you been vaccinated or do you want to be the Spanish Novak Djokovic?” The presenter asked the artist from Madrid directly. “I’m going to tell you one thing, and I’m telling you sincerely, I’ve been vaccinated,” the singer replied. “I’ve always been in favor of vaccines. I’ve even been vaccinated against the flu. Whenever I’ve had to get a vaccine, I’ve gotten it without any problem,” the man from Pan Bendito wanted to make clear.

“In the end, I can’t control everything that is said about me. A headline that says Omar Montes, everyone wants to play. Maybe if it says Manu Tenorio, not so much,” he continued. Omar Montes. “Then, they put one there, between a rock and a hard place, when one has been vaccinated, when one has all things in order and they always go for me,” lamented the one who was a couple of Isa Pantojathe adopted daughter of Isabel Pantojaand will participate in ‘Big Brother VIP’ and ‘Survivors’.

“You are one of the suspects of the Jenner operation who investigates the plot that falsified Covid passports. What is true in that?” Paul Motorcycles. “Nothing, because there they can put and remove the names they want,” he replied Omar Montes. “I am informed of many of the names that are on that list, among other things because I have seen it, and there are presenters and collaborators from another chain. I have consented to be put in the limelight and I have been silent as a blessed, but if he spoke, he could say to more than one, ‘all these collaborators why do they mess with me if you haven’t been vaccinated’. He could bring more than one to the fore and they would have to give a point in the mouth”, he commented the former boxer “If I get serious, in the end, one or another falls,” he added.

“I want to understand you, but what I don’t understand is if all those who appear on the Jenner operation list have to do with fake Covid passports or not. Why are they on that list and why are you on that list?” , has continued Paul Motorcycles. “Many years ago I had a very serious problem with a policeman and since then many more things have been leaked to the press, some that are true and some that are lies, and this policeman, whose name and surnames I remember, tries to find me the tickles sometimes”, has explained Omar Montes. “I know when they want to do it to me and I’m not stupid, so I’ll let them talk. I’m not charged, there’s nothing against me because they know I have everything in order, because I’m the first to get vaccinated , is vaccinated. And there I have my papers, I have my passport and I have everything. I am vaccinated, “he settled.