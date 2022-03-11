Due to the record rise in the price of metals and inflation, the Central Bank decided to discontinue the minting of coins

The only coins that continued to be distributed were the 10-peso coins; the BCRA stopped giving banks 1, 2 and 5 pesos last year

The Central Bank suspended the manufacture of coins, given the rise in international prices of the metals used to make them and the impact of inflation. The main supplies are copper and nickelwhich in recent days has practically tripled its value in international markets.

Since last year there was organizations dedicated to collecting coins to later melt them down. This means that their intrinsic value exceeded the face value provided by the Central Bank itself.. In other words, coins have been worth more for their alloy than for their price to buy goods or services for some time now. Like the banknotes, the one in charge of minting them is the Mint.

In reality, this phenomenon occurs due to a mixture of two circumstances. The rise in metal prices, now exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also the loss of purchasing power of the currency in a context of high inflation.

According to the description of the BCRA, The ten-peso coin is made from a silver-plated alpaca alloy, 65% copper, 10% nickel, and 25% zinc. It weighs 4.75 grams. It is the largest denomination coin, although it is barely equivalent to five cents on the dollar. In the case of copper, the accumulated rise in recent months is around 20% in hard currency.

The five-peso coin is much heavier, 7.30 grams, and “steel electroplated with nickel” is used for its manufacture. Precisely this metal made headlines in the last few hours when its listing in London was suspended due to the astronomical rise in price. In recent days, the price of this raw material rose by 250%.

The number of 5-peso coins in circulation has not shown an increase in its circulation volume since last November, so its production and subsequent delivery would have already been suspended several months ago.

This situation could lead to coins becoming scarce when giving change. Currently, the most required coins are still the 5 and 10 pesos, although it is increasingly difficult to obtain. Legal tender coins, however, range from 1 cent to 10 pesos.

Central Bank statistics show that the only coin whose circulation had been increasing was the ten-peso coin, which was now also discontinued. Of course, what has already been minted continues to be distributed among the banks that request them.

The number of 5-peso coins in circulation, for example, shows no increase in its circulation volume since last November, so its production and subsequent delivery would have already been suspended several months ago. The 2-peso coin, for its part, has practically remained constant in its circulating volume since May 2021, that is, ten months ago.

According to comparisons made at the end of last year, melting coins could mean up to three times their market value. After this rise in the prices of raw materials, the business is even more succulent. And for the Central Bank it would imply a strong loss to order the manufacture of coins that are not only depreciated but also suffered a sharp increase in the cost of inputs for production.

Before the record rise of nickel and copper, the coins were already applied for casting since triple their value could be obtained. Now the Central Bank has chosen to discontinue minting them, including those of higher value, that is, 5 and 10 pesos.

The unprecedented rise in nickel is also a problem for several industries, especially the automotive industry. which is one of the main users of this metal for the production process. In the sector it was already taken for granted that this situation will generate a drop in the supply of vehicles, something that was felt last year due to global logistical problems, especially chip manufacturing. Importers of this metal, moreover, had already been complaining about the difficulties in making transfers abroad, which is an aspect that adds to the obstacles for local manufacturing.

All raw materials flew before the escalation of the war in Ukraine. For Argentina the impact is mixed. On the one hand, it receives the benefit of the rise in the prices of agricultural products, in particular soybeans, which are consolidating above 600 dollars a ton. Howeverthe increase in oil and gas will hit imports of liquefied gas that the Argentine economy needs in winter, whose price quadrupled from one year to another. This will have a negative impact on the trade balance and reserves once the thick crop has been liquidated.

KEEP READING:

Coins that nobody wants: there are 4,700 million and their value in metal is up to 11 times higher than their purchasing power

“I buy coins, I pay triple what you have”: the rise of metal reducers, further evidence of the low value of the peso

The value of the peso: why the old 1 and 2 peso coins became the favorite target of metal reducers