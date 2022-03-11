Do you want to work at Netflix? Know the requirements and vacancies

Netflix: Vacancies and the requirements to work in the company

If you ever thought of working inside the famous platform of Netflix, maybe this is your big opportunity, so we will let you know what are the vacancies and of course the requirements to apply.

platform streaming offers various positions, including a Marketing Creative Producer or a Technology Sourcing Specialist.

Surely you dream of working in a world-renowned company, because luckily for you, Netflix opened its doors to people who are interested in being part of the streaming platform.

It is worth mentioning that the company, which offers entertainment services and has more than 200 million subscribers in more than 190 countries, announced its job bank in Mexico.

among the vacancies available Positions are found that range from creative marketing producer to technology sourcing specialist from Latin America.

It is important to mention that currently, Netflix has more than 11,000 employees worldwide, of this total, 47 percent are women.

By describing its work culture, the digital platform ensures on its website that people are more important than processes.

One of the positions is Marketing Creative Producer, Netflix is ​​seeking a Marketing Creative Producer to lead creative innovation and production of best-in-class entertainment campaigns for Mexico.

Skills:

More than 7 years of experience creating, preferably in an entertainment brand, advertising agency or media.

Knowledgeable about the Mexican market, in terms of the media and entertainment landscape.

Solid experience working with creative agencies and production providers.

Expert knowledge of marketing campaign localization, production and traffic workflows.

Deep knowledge and experience with set production and 360 degree campaigns.

Ability to manage a large volume of creatives and campaign types in parallel.

Passion for telling stories.

Spanish and English are required.

Another position is Compensation Manager LATAM, the company is looking for a person who will be responsible for managing payments and compensation in Latin America.

In addition, he will ensure that the platform is a suitable place to work based on company policies.

Skills:

Ability to think creatively and be agile, this is not your typical survey based compensation role.

Strong analytical skills and ability to tell a story with ideas and trends. Experience in executive compensation a plus.

Strong ability to proactively plan and react quickly.

Confidence to rely on your own judgment and discretion to work independently, take smart risks.

Experience working with global compensation, companies and teams.

Experience in a regional role for LATAM.

Ability to embody Netflix’s core values ​​Navigate ambiguity and be comfortable with some level of inconsistency.

While also looking for a LATAM Technology Sourcing Specialist, the company is looking for a candidate to handle technology sourcing and supply chain in support of studio and corporate needs in the region, including ordering, control of stocks, negotiations with suppliers and the prediction/optimization of our inventory and technology captures.

Skills:

At least 5 years of experience contributing to a technology sourcing and acquisition team (preferably within a multinational context)

Possesses strong vendor management skills.

He is adept at negotiating and is not afraid to challenge the status quo.

You have a gift with people and are able to create partnerships as well as communicate effectively.

You have a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, finance, or have relevant experience in the field.

Media and entertainment experience is a plus.

To apply for a position or need more information, consult the following website: https://jobs.netflix.com/search?location=Mexico%20City%2C%20Mexico