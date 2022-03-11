Chuck Norris turned 82, the toughest rager in Texas and the king of memes

Happy BirthdayChuck Norris! Popular for his cult action movies in the 1980s and 1990s, the action icon has unbelievably turned 82.

Born March 10, 1940 in Ryan, Oklahoma, USA. Chuck is considered a martial arts legend. appearing in countless movies since 1969, which has given rise to endless jokes and memes over the years.

Norris has a black belt in Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and judo. As well has won several martial arts championships and served in the United States Air Force.

Bruce Lee suggested in 1972 that Norris star as one of the main villains in “Way of the Dragon”, where there is the iconic fight scene between the two friends in the Colosseum in Rome.

Their epic battle lasted 10 minutes, during which the two wrestlers made physical contact and threw several punches at each other.

Starting in 1979, he made box-office-worthy films like “Eye for an Eye”which began its cult status.

Other notable films were from their multi-signature deal with production company Cannon Films, as they made such franchise hits as “Missing in Action”, “Invasion USA (1985)”, “The Delta Force (1986)”, “Firewalker (1986) )” and much more.

He played the iconic role of Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001, while also making action movies during the 1990s.

He made his famous comeback in Sylvester Stallone’s “The Expendables 2” in 2012.

In United StatesNorris speaks openly about politics, publicly showing his support for the Republican Party and criticizing the Democratic Party’s moves to ban same-sex marriage.

