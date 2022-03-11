Christina Ricci hurt her body to continue playing child roles

Achieving fame should not involve painful and dangerous moments for famous girls. Christina Ricci became popular for her role as Merlina in the movie “The Addams Family” when he was barely 10 years old and recently and announced that had to bind her breasts from 12 to 15 years old to continue playing child roles.

By becoming a star at a young age f It was difficult for Ricci to break with his initial image, Well, by far, she is recognized for her great ability and advantage when interpreting gothic characters.

It was until the early 2000s, when she was able to break with that stereotype that pigeonholed her as a child actress and thus take a great leap until she obtained roles for her age.

However, these days of transition were complicated, since The producer has also shared her experience on several occasions about these challenges, and even revealed that she hurt her body in order to continue looking like a girl.

How did Christina Ricci rise to fame?

Christina Ricci was born on February 13, 1980 and is originally from Santa Monica, California, United States, where she lived until 1990, however, in New Jersey he spent most of his childhood.

From an early age he took theater classes and participated in school and local productions, there She was discovered by a friend of her mother at the age of 8. It didn’t take long for him to play his first role in Mermaids (1990) with a cast consisting of Cher and Winona Ryder.

For 1991, Ricci was selected to play Merlina Addams in “The Addams Family.” His character aroused the best reviews and the fans loved it, so, A second opportunity to play the role came in the film “The Addams 2” in 1993. But she did not stop, since at that time, she was a relevant actress and He was in other films such as “Gasparín” and “Now and Then”.

It was the end of the 90s and the actress was already recognized for her child roles , but the change to adolescence also involved changes in his body. According to the publication Eighties Kids, They were the producers who thought it was a good idea that she still looked like a girl, although his body was in full development.

According to the specialized site, Christina Ricci had to bandage her breasts from the age of 12 to 15 to play girl roles in front of the screen. The actress revealed that this controversial clarification was true:

“Can you imagine what that does to your head? It made me feel like it was a crime to grow up and develop feminine traits. She made me feel like there was something wrong with me and it bothered me that my body rebelled against me.”

1998 would mark the end of that era for the interpreter, because he was able to get roles according to his age in tapes like “The Opposite of Sex and Pecker”. He also collaborated repeatedly with Johnny Depp, in films such as: “Sleepy Hollow” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”.

The actress has been forging her own path alone, since she not only focused on the cinema, but also He made appearances on several television shows. Today, Ricci continues to exert her dominance in the dark realm in “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.”where she was the protagonist and producer.

On a personal level, she is the mother of two little ones and was married to her former partner on the series “Pan Am”, James Heergen, with whom she had her son Freddie. They were together for seven years, but the relationship turned violent and in 2020 the actress decided to end her marriage by filing for divorce.