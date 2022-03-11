Cardi B’s Rival Nicki Minaj Accepts Her Butt Isn’t Natural

the rival of Cardi-B and also the highest exponent of hip hop, Nicki Minaj, he had always said that his butt was real and that the volume of it was a matter of genetics and not of some aesthetic procedure. This was debated for years, because in images of her when he was younger, such a rearguard was not appreciated. Until now, in more adult age, Nicki Minaj has finally accepted that her butt is not natural.

according to own Nicki Minajcertainly has not gone under the knife at the hands of a surgeon’s scalpel, but he did say he had put fillers called “fillers”which are used to increase the volume of various parts of the body, including the rear. Also to remove wrinkles like other celebrities do. This results in, rapper Nicki Minaj’s butt is not one hundred percent natural just like that of Cardi-B.

own Nicki Minaj He said that in the past he always replied that he had not had surgery because the treatment of fillers or fillers is done without major complications. It’s basically injections. The results are immediate and the patients go home that same day. This is not to mention that no anesthesia is needed to do it.

Literal, Nicki Minaj said in a podcast that she got injections in her butt at the time it was not yet fashionable to put prosthetics on it. The truth is that, with or without surgery, the rapper’s butt is one of the most flattered on social networks. Here we leave the video “Super Brass” from Nicki Minaj for you to draw your own conclusions.

Keep reading:

Luxurious penthouse that conquered Nicki Minaj is rented for $70,000 per month

Nicki Minaj’s father has died after being hit by a hit-and-run driver

All the expensive cars Nicki Minaj has in her garage