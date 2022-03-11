Batman returned in an extremely dark and realistic version – Come and see

By Francisco Vidal

The three hours of duration of a film, in times of networks and fast consumption, represent a challenge in audiovisual material. Despite the background in the genre such as the Avengers movies, the new Batman successfully surfs the challenge thanks to a highly dynamic story in which things do not stop happening.

Matt Reeves’ film offers an even more realistic vision than the one taken by Christian Bale at the hands of Christopher Nolan on the legendary DC Comics superhero.

Robert Pattinson is a Bruce Wayne who has been fighting crime for two years in a corrupt Gotham City, thirsty for one thing: revenge for the death of his parents.

The feature film offers a dark, dramatic and very police version. The concept of Batman as the best detective in the world is recovered for the first time and he is seen in the middle of a crime scene, offering his help to Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

Trouble begins on Halloween night, when a deranged young man hiding behind a mask calling himself The Riddler (a brutal Paul Dano) commits a political crime, setting off a string of murders, each with clues to the bat. .

Always under the mantle of film noir, references to thrillers like “Seven: The Seven Deadly Sins” or David Fincher’s “Zodiac” are impossible to ignore.

That is why this new Batman can be seen as an extensive and well-achieved police. Anyway, the superhero genre is here, but in a much more earthy version: there are action scenes, but not all the time; They are measured and with choreographies that give them a nuance of epicity.

The music of Michael Giacchino accompanies this ominous atmosphere and the choice of “Something in the way” by Nirvana -which surprisingly increased its reproductions on Spotify after the premiere- condenses that grunge spirit of the tape.

The secondary characters make up another of the strong points of the film: none are overdone or steal the spotlight from the Dark Knightbut each one has something interesting to show.

John Turturro shines as the mobster Carmine Falcone and Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as The Penguin -who will have his own spin off-. Perhaps the most lackluster or underutilized relationship compared to previous films is that of the millionaire Bruce Wayne with the historic butler Alfred Pennyworth, this time played by the multifaceted Andy Serkis.

A separate paragraph deserves what Zoë Kravitz achieves as Selina Kayne, a Catwoman who turns the character on again and directly sets the screen on fire with the chemistry she achieves with Pattinson.

Greg Fraiser’s work in cinematography (he was recently in charge of the role in “Dune”) leads to that gloomy tone, with dark nuances, contrasts and shadows.

“The Batman” manifests that path that takes the protagonist from being an expert vigilante in solving crimes to a Gotham City vigilante, and does so as a good alternative for lovers of the character or an excellent gateway for neophytes.