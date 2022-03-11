Andrew Garfield dazzles with ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’ and ‘Spider-Man’

When Andrew Garfield took the mantle of spider hero in 2012 was criticized by fans of Marvelbut before the end of 2021 he showed that he is still worthy of wearing the suit of ‘Spider-Man’ and that you can take a Oscar for other interpretations.

Can see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate famous arachnid hero meme

At 38 years oldhas been nominated for the Oscar Award for the second timeafter participating in the production Netflix’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’. This tape and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released in late 2021which has allowed him to live new experiences and recover his fame in three months.

As recalled, Andrew Garfield got his start professionally with the TV movie ‘Boy A‘, where he plays a young man who has just left a prison. In 2010, he played Eduardo Saverin in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network’.

After three tapes of ‘Spidey’, where Tobey Maguire was the face, garfield hit the big screens with ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ (2012). Although the review was mostly positive, fans weren’t so happy.

Under the direction of Marc Webb, Emma Stone accompanied her on this adventure as Gwen Stacy, who was also her romantic partner for several years. In 2014, it premiered ‘The Amazing Spiderman 2’. At that time, the criticism was devastating and Sony Pictures did not approve the closure of the trilogy.