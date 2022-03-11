After the violence in Querétaro, the first player to get off the Atlas

Diego Cocca will have at least one loss in the Atlas for the match against FC Juárez.

March 10, 2022 8:39 p.m.

The Atlas will be back in action this Friday when he visits the FC Juarez at 9:00 p.m., and will do so after having experienced one of the most unfortunate episodes in the history of Liga MX and Mexican soccer in general.

The violence experienced in Querétaro the previous weekend put the continuity of Liga MX and the matches of this day at risk, however, it was decided that everything would be played as normally as possible.

After these events, there is a soccer player Atlas that he will have to stay away from the courts due to injury, and it is about Diego Barbosawho could not travel to Ciudad Juárez with the team and it is still unknown how much longer he will be out of the fields.

Since when has Diego Barbosa not played?

Diego Barbosa He was injured in the matchday 6 match against Pumas, and has not appeared again in the calls for Atlas since then, due to a chronic injury called plantar fasciitis, which is complicated to solve.

