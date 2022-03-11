Adolfo Ríos says goodbye to the Gallos Blancos

The now former general sports director of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Adolfo Ríos, appeared this Wednesday morning at the facilities of the Gallo High Performance Center (Cegar) to say goodbye to all the teammates, coaching staff and players of the Querétaro team.

“I came today to the facilities here at Cegar to say goodbye to all my colleaguesco-workers, all the players, the coaching staff, practically all those who make it possible for this institution to continue”, he declared.

In a meeting with the media, the former professional player acknowledged that it has not been an easy farewell, since he says goodbye to a project that “was beginning to walk”; However, he said that he was respectful of the decision that the Mexican Soccer Federation and Liga MX took, so he was positive about the learning that what happened at the Corregidora Stadium last Saturday will leave.

“I would not like to talk about whether it is fair or not, because there is an authority, and that authority must be respected and that respect is based on abiding by the decisions that must be made. When time passes and we all relax from this situation; then we will see what the next step is,” he added.

Emotions remain on the surface after what happened, so now that there is certainty about the direction of the team (which was not blunt), he announced that he will take some time to rest and consult with his family about the direction his career will take, although he assured that he stays in Querétaro.

“Here we continue, here we are, in Querétaro we are going to continue, Querétaro has embraced us since we arrived, since 2002, and the messages of encouragement that I have received from all Queretaro and from the people have strengthened me. If I’m still standing today it’s for my family, mainly for God and for the fans. Here we continue and here we will continue in Querétaro ”, he assured.

Finally, Adolfo Ríos pointed out that the changes in Liga MX will always be beneficial and when there is cooperation between the clubs, without distinction in the franchises and with the disposition of the fans.