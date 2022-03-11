A digital dollar? Biden will launch a project to create it

According to the White House, more than 100 countries have launched digital currencies or are considering doing so. Photo: Reuters

The US President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the launch of a project that seeks to create a “dollar digital”, announced the White House: a path in which hundreds of countries are already advancing, at different speeds.

The president will sign an executive order ordering his administration to “the highest priority to the development and research of a possible central bank digital currency” (CBDC) for the United States, according to a statement.

“We have to be very, very careful in our analysis because the implications” of adopting the dollar digital “would be very deep for the country whose currency is the main world reserve currency”, highlighted a senior White House official, on condition of anonymity, during a press conference

Will the digital dollar affect the traditional one?

The senior official also assured that the most advanced digital currency projects in other countries or monetary zones “do not threaten” the domination of the dollarwhich ensures the United States a privileged place in world finance.

According to the White House, more than 100 countries have launched digital currencies or are considering doing so.

The United States has been studying the project for some time, butor had until now coordinated efforts to launch a dollar digital.

They want to create an official digital currency

The worldwide rise of cryptocurrencies like the bitcoinand the growing use of digital payment systems, raised the interest in creating an official digital currency.

Nine countries have launched central bank digital currencies and 16 others – including China– have begun to develop this type of digital assets, according to Atlantic Councilleading some in Washington to worry that the dollar could lose some of its dominance to China.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Tesla will resume bitcoin transactions when it is cleaner: Musk

What is a digital currency?

The digital currency is the dematerialized equivalent of coins and bills, which are actually direct credits to central banks. Therefore, if it is official, it could then be used without going through the intermediation of a bank, which is currently necessary for these digital currencies.

States want to avoid leaving space to private actors or foreign powers.

More broadly, the US president will also ask the federal administration to study the risks related to the development of cryptocurrencies, whether they are financial risks or security risks, such as their use for private purposes. criminals who in any way threaten national security.

A senior official assured that the US administration “will continue to strongly combat” any use of cryptocurrencies that serve “to avoid US sanctions and that also applies to Russia”, which has faced heavy Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine.

Russia and cryptocurrencies

The same source, however, estimated that in the case of Russia, it does not think “that the use of cryptocurrencies is a viable means to evade financial sanctions” that seek to separate the country from world financial circuits.

The White House highlighted that, according to some studies, About 16% of American adults invested in or used cryptocurrencies.