5 productions on Netflix, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Thursday, March 10, actress Sharon Stone turns 64.

The American interpreter began her career in the 1980s, appearing in films such as Police Academy 4, King Solomon’s Mines and Total Recall.

While in the nineties he would make the leap to fame with films like Low Instinct, Sliver, Casino, Quick and Deadly, and The Specialist.

In recent years he has combined some roles in the cinema such as La Lavandería and The Disaster Artist, with performances in series such as Ratched and Mosaic.

The actress has an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Casino, for which she also won a Golden Globe.

Soon it will be part of the second season of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, which stars Kaley Cuoco, the remembered Penny from The Big Bang Theory. She will also be in Gun Monkeys with Morgan Freeman and Pierce Brosnan.

On her birthday, we leave you with five Sharon Stone productions to watch on Netflix, Star+ and HBO Max.

Five Sharon Stone Productions

Sphere (HBO Max)

In the depths of the sea you have what may be the greatest discovery of humanity: a spacecraft that is more than 300 years old embedded in the seabed. With Dustin Hoffmann, Sharon Stone and Samuel L. Jackson.

Fast and Deadly (Netflix)

A mysterious gunslinger arrives on the western frontier seeking revenge for the murder of the town’s sheriff. With Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

The Specialist (HBO Max)

The government made him an explosives specialist. He is now in her hands to help a woman who wants revenge for the death of her parents to the main gangster of the city. With Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone.

Devil’s Throat (Star+)

A family moves into a dilapidated country house that was once a fine estate. As they begin to renovate the house, they discover that their new home harbors secrets, hides a horrible past, and may not be free of former inhabitants. With Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone

Ratcheted (Netflix)

In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins work as a nurse in a famous mental hospital. But she under the distinguished aspect of the woman she lurks a shadow. She series with Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone.