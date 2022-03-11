5 medicinal plants to cleanse the kidneys

The second Thursday of every March is celebrated on the day of the kidney, where equitable and accessible access to health education and prevention of kidney diseases is promoted. Therefore, it is important not only to know how to take care of it, but also how to maintain it and with these 5 medicinal plants you can clean them so that they continue to function correctly and without the need for medication.

The kidneys they are in charge of filtering the blood and eliminating the waste that is generated in our body; Like any organ, over the years it begins to have some complications that can lead to diseases such as cancer, cysts, stones and some other infections, so it is important to take care of them with a cleaning necessary.

Clean up the kidneys it is important to keep them healthy and these 5 can take care of that medicinal plantswhich will help with the care of this vital organ for the human being:

Also known as bearberry, this medicinal plant calms and tones the urinary tract. Taken as a tea or capsule it works for cleaning of the kidneys.

This plant It has a diuretic and antioxidant effect, preventing the formation of stones in the kidneys; In addition, it not only benefits said organ, but also complements the liver and gallbladder. In addition to that, it improves the digestive system, avoiding constipation.

Although ideal through infusions, its diuretic function makes some people prefer to chew it, since it also removes stones from the kidney. It contains a high level of vitamin K, so if you are taking any blood thinners you should avoid it.

The medicinal plant it is used to treat kidney stones, reduce edema and cure urinary infections; In addition to treating stone problems in the kidneys and help with incontinence.

Due to its sodium and potassium content, this plant stimulates the kidneys so that they work better and can be clean up by themselves. Helps with digestion and regular bowel movements.

