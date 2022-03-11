14 new Samsung wallpapers ready to download

Give your mobile a renewed touch with these beautiful and innovative Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers.

Samsung has just introduced its new Samsung Galaxy F23, a cheap mobile that belongs to a Galaxy F family exclusive to the Indian market. In addition to having a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a Snapdragon 750G processor, we like this mobile because arrives loaded with a gallery of new wallpapers that can be precious in your terminal.

If you want give your mobile a Samsung touchor simply renew your image, you can use any of these 14 images. From XDA Developers they have extracted the wallpapers from the Galaxy F23 gallery, offering us the most beautiful images to set as the home screen, lock screen or both. You can then download these new wallpapers at maximum quality.

14 Samsung Galaxy F23 Wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy F23 is already a reality in India. The South Korean company has just presented its new affordable mobile, which arrives directly for be in the middle range. As happens every time a new terminal is launched, the guys from XDA Developers have been in charge of extracting the wallpapers so that any user can use themhave the mobile you have.

If you were not conquered by the Samsung Galaxy S22 wallpapers, you can discover this complete gallery, which has 14 very varied and colorful backgrounds. Next, we leave you a brief visualization of the wallpapers of the Galaxy F23.

This is just a brief preview of the new Samsung Galaxy F23 wallpapers. If you want to discover the rest and download them in full resolution, you can do it in the following Android File Host link. They have one dimension of 2408 x 2048 pixels, so you can use it on your mobile and also on your tablet. If you don’t like any of them, you already know that you can consult our gallery with the best smartphone wallpapers.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy F23, it is a mid-range mobile with a 6.6-inch LCD screen, Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The power is in charge Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processorwith a 50 MP main camera led by its triple rear camera and with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charge.

