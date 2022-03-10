YOU HAVE TO SEE IT: This is how Luka Modric celebrated in the Real Madrid locker room after the comeback against PSG

On the stairs, when he had not yet reached the locker room, David Alaba was thrown on top of him. Afterwards, he patted Eder Militao on the back a couple of times, who was sore after the contact. Later, he hugged Ferland Mendy, who could not play due to an accumulation of yellow cards. And, after passing through the dressing room door, he hugged Eduardo Camavinga.

This was just the beginning.

Pintus, the club’s physical trainer, grabbed his head during an effusive hug. And, later, he was hugging each member of the staff; Lunin, Jovic, Lucas Vázquez (headbutt included), Isco (kiss on the head), Ceballos, Camavinga (yes, again), Vinícius (total emotion), his son Rodyigo (he told him: ‘motherfucking, always like that’), Toni Kroos (he gave him a ‘Krooooos’ and a kiss came), Nacho (he yelled at him that nothing hurt), David Alaba, Eder Militao and Carvajal.

The excitement continued.

He threatened to throw himself off the railing into a kind of Jacuzzi. And before jumping with all the staff he shouted: ‘Come on, motherfucker.’ By the way, the round of kisses and hugs did not end with Carvajal. He came back with his companions. And he surrendered to Fede Valverde and, above all, Karim Benzema, who were ecstatic against the Parisians.

His last sentence? “Fucking mother, like this. A) Yes. A) Yes. So so so”.

PURE MADRIDISMO – THE MADRID MADRID

A video of just over 3 minutes to understand why Lukita, instead of opting for the comfort of the United States, China, Qatar or Japan, continues to compete in the highest demand. He is 36 years old, but he maintains the enthusiasm and hunger for victory of a youth.

How big is it?

One of the best midfielders in history, without question.

Undefeated data. Luka Modric has won 4 UEFA Champions Leagues wearing the Real Madrid shirt. He dreams of La Quinta.

Did you know…? Luka Modric is playing his tenth season with Real Madrid. He has 18 collective titles, and counting.