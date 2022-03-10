Yon de Luisa responds to threats about a homophobic cry against El Tri

the hobby

The sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Commission and the Assembly of Owners of the FMF to Querétaro for the fight of the weekend at the Corregidora Stadium have made several impressionssince for the fans they were weak against the Gallos Blancos.

The team from Queretaro will play behind closed doors for one year, its animation group will not be able to attend local games for three years; In addition to receiving a fine of one million 500 thousand pesos, and now the club will return to the hands of Jorgealberto Hank and Grupo Caliente, who will have a year to sell it.

After these punishments, the fans called on social networks to launch the homophobic cry in the matches of the Mexican team, with the aim of being sanctioned by FIFA and even expelled from the World Cup.

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation, spoke about it to W Sportsensuring that everyone who performs the shout will forget to go to the stadiums.

“I already saw some tweets of that. HWe have received threats, it is not the first nor the last. If someone wants to come and shout ‘fucking’, they will be removed, as well as in the selection. doDo you want to scream? Perfect, they forget to go to a stadium”, he mentioned.

The Mexican team will play its last Octagonal Final matches in March of Concacaf, where he will face United States, Honduras and El Salvador, in search of their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

