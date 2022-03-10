Yon de Luisa before a call to launch a homophobic cry

“Chiaaaaa… that’s how it would have been with those from the bars”, is one of the complaints that were launched in networks against the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, after he launched uA warning against fans who intend to use the homophobic shout (you know, the “ehhhh p…”) in the next matches of Liga MX and the National Team.

After the non-exemplary sanctions for the violent events that occurred in the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro were made known, people on social networks have called for the return of the cry that has brought so many sanctions to the Mexican Federation of Soccer.

“I already saw some tweets of that. We have received threats, it is not the first nor the last. If someone wants to come and shout ‘fucking’, they will be removed, as well as in the selection. Do you want to scream? Perfect, they forget to go to a stadium ”, warned Yon de Luisa in an interview with W Sports.

Who knows if FIFA will react if the homophobic cry occurs in Liga MX matches, however, with a qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup almost at the door, things change there: FIFA has already sanctioned the National Team on several occasions and the reappearance of “Ehhhhhh p…” could imply the deduction of points and even the disqualification of the National Team. That is, he would not go to Qatar 2022.

The annoyance of the fans, followed by the call to launch the homophobic cry in matches of the MX League and the National Team (even the topic became TT on Twitter), occurred after FEMEXFUT announced the sanctions for what happened in the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, where more than 20 fans (according to official reports) were injured after a confrontation between the Gallos and Atlas bars.

The directors of Liga MX had said that they would apply exemplary measuresInstead, they limited themselves to punish Gallos with one year of games behind closed doors, three years without the presence of their bar in the stands and a fine of one and a half million pesos. The sanctions were a bit light when what was expected was the disaffiliation of Querétaro and, perhaps more importantly, the disappearance of any bar.

But then none of that happened. But dissatisfied fans will have to find another way to express themselves, according to what Yon de Luisa warned.