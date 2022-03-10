Xiaomi is developing a technology for future Smart Bands

While the first details of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 begin to see the light, we have learned that the company has started to develop a new technology that could be incorporated into future versions of this wearable.

The last patent Xiaomi has registered shows a new smart bracelet that would have a flexible screen. Screen that would be able to adjust to the curvature of our wrist offering greater comfort of use.

The patent images show the design that we would see in this wearable. A fully flexible panel in combination with an adaptable wristband to the contour of our wrist.

A design that resembles the Amazfit X along with the innovations that Nubia included in its Nubia Watch, a bracelet that has failed to catch on in the market. However, it seems that the company’s bet is to improve this technology by bringing it closer to the mass market.

At the moment this concept is about just that. We will see if finally Xiaomi is encouraged to continue with the development of it and implement this new flexible screen in your most popular wearable.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a continuously growing community.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us on our photography group.