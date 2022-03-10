Xbox was the best valued company by Metacritic during 2021; PlayStation in second place

Xbox was the best valued company in Metacritic thanks to the joint score of all its video games published during 2021, even reaching the highest average score ever on the same website and beating PlayStation, which ranked second (via VGC). According to the data offered by the aforementioned medium and Metacritic itself, a total of 10 products published by Xbox Game Studios were analyzed -of which, 5 games released in different formats- and the mean score was 87.4/100making Xbox the winning company in its 12th annual video game publisher rankings tally.

Average notes and featured video games

Of these five titles, 100% were rated “good”, while three of them were rated “excellent”. What games fall into this last category? According to the report, ForzaHorizon 5, Psychonauts 2 and the Xbox Series X/S version of Microsoft Flight Simulator because the three exceeded the barrier of 90/100. As if this were not enough, Metacritic highlights that this is the first time since the annual classifications began 12 years ago that an editor obtains an average greater than 85/100 in the same year. In this sense, we have no choice but to take our hats off to the quality of Xbox titles.

On the other hand, we find PlayStation, which, as we have highlighted, was in a far from negligible second place with an average of 81.3/100 based on 11 products10 of which are separate games while one in particular (MLB: The Show) was taken into account in two formats. Of these 11 video games, 10 were rated “good”, although none were rated “excellent” for not exceeding the 90/100 barrier. Apparently, everything indicates that the title that significantly lowered the PlayStation average was Destruction All-Starswhich debuted on Metacritic with a mean of 62/100very low compared to other titles.

Full List of Top Rated Publishers of 2021

The complete list includes up to 43 different editors and can be consulted through the Metacritic portal, although we will leave you with the 10 best together with the total score of the products. It should be noted, yes, that the list is calculated with a points system that takes into account the Metacritic average, the number of products released, and the number of poor (red) and excellent (green) scores. We leave you with her: