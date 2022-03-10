WWE returns to Europe in April and May 2022

WWE has confirmed, through a press release published on its official website, the return of live shows to Europe in April and May. The company has announced several dates in England, France and Germany.

WWE has confirmed the appearance of CHarlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ronda Rousey, among other stars on the SmackDown roster. It will be the first time that Ronda Rousey fights in London and Paris. The presence of current Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not been confirmed.



Confirmed dates WWE Tour Europe April 2022

April 28: WWE Live in Newcastle, Utilita Arena

April 29: WWE Live in London, The O2

April 30: WWE Live in Paris, Accor Arena

May 1: WWE Live in Leipzig, QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

WWE is likely to announce more dates in the coming days, given that the SmackDown roster has no shows scheduled between May 2 and May 5. No dates have been confirmed for Spain or other surrounding countries. Friday Night SmackDown will be held on May 6 in Uniondale, New York, so the WWE tour will likely EXTEND a few days beyond May 1.

