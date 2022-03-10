WWE 2K22, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

Rey Mysterio crowns a memorable delivery of the WWE saga. The forced rest of the franchise after the WWE 2K20 debacle has served to reinterpret what a wrestling video game is supposed to be and lay a great foundation for the brand to shine brighter than ever in the future. We see it in the analysis of WWE 2K22.

In the year in which the Showcase is dedicated to his eternal friend, Rey Mysterio, it is inevitable for me to think of the parallelism that exists between 2K’s career with WWE and the career of the iconic and always missed Eddie Guerrero. Latino Heat had a brilliant career in CMLL, AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling to land in ECW and WCW in the days before the WWF invasion. Everything changed after the angle in which he faced the three main North American wrestling brands: he fell into addictions that forced him to reinvest himself to defeat his ghosts and sign a triumphant return to WWE which was consecrated with his always remembered victory, interference from Goldberg through, against Brock Lesnar in No Way Out 2004 and an unforgettable stamp (that wants to be forgotten) in Wrestlemania XX. WWE 2K22 has also gone through something like this.

The closure of THQ in 2013 brought the WWE franchise to the doors of Take-Two. There was a bit of everything: good deliveries that were reminiscent of the most memorable entrances of Smackdown VS. Raw, some inconsistent decisions that did not always favor the product and a delivery in 2018 with AJ Styles on the cover absolutely memorable. The ghosts appeared in 2019, with the divorce of the Japanese Yuke’s and the American Visual Concepts, signing a tragic delivery remembered for all the wrong reasons. WWE 2K20 was a playable tragedy, but also an editorial between the publisher and the brand, who decided to give the franchise a break to face the premiere of WWE in the new generation with certain guarantees.

Has the break been worth it? doHas Visual Concepts redeemed itself? of what happened at the end of 2019? Since the project was unveiled, the developers have not hesitated to show that they have learned the lesson after the catastrophe, but has it been enough? We review it in the WWE 2K22 analysis.

Simplifying for good

Before facing the content and the merely visual and sound, the first thing that catches the attention of the new video game is the successful simplification of the game system. The saga accepted a playable trope inconsistent with the reality of wrestling that had not benefited him at all for years; Accepting that wrestling is a choreographed sports entertainment, why did the game give importance to the fatigue of the wrestlers in the ring, as if it were a real sport, slowing down and complicating the final stages of any battle? In other words: the best of the agreed fights is in the end; Why in WWE games is the end of a contest marred by a factor that is not taken into account in the matches we see on Raw, Smackdown or NXT?

WWE does not seek reality in its broadcasts; looking for entertainment, something that should chase its playable counterpart at all times. Well, I think that the simplification of the battle system has sought, precisely, to make WWE 2K22 the most fun gaming experience I’ve ever enjoyed in a WWE game since the times of the brand in the hands of THQ. At the controls the game feels more agile than ever, the combats are faster and the encounters much more exciting. The control scheme focuses on a light attack, a strong one, grab and a new (although still unused) defense that allows you to block and dodge rival rushes. The execution of running movements is carried out with the left trigger and the final executions with the right one and a button depending on the wrestler.

With such a simple scheme, the game feels easier to maneuver than ever. Throwing the opponent against the cornerback, placing him in the position we want to punish and beating him up has never been so intuitive. Instead of the three hundred colored bars to destroy the energy of enemies, Visual Concepts has opted for a single punishment bar that adds critical damage according to the streak of hits given or received during the fight. Also noteworthy is a decision with the counters, which are once again infinite and easy to execute with the defense button. Will it cause too many countered moves during battle? It is early to know, but everything indicates that the decision, being better than what was seen in previous WWE 2K, perhaps I should assess some small limitation.

The game feels easier to maneuver than everAlthough the improvements are noticeable right out of the box, It is no less true that some old vices of the saga continue to prevail in the most massive fights, with somewhat zero help from our allies on the one hand and with a lot of chaos in fights like the Royal Rumble, which has also simplified its controls to kick contenders out of the ring or achieve Money in the Bank glory in the aforementioned combat. Are the developers wrong to go back to button mashing mechanics to avoid the opponent’s pin or submit them under our submission locks? Time will tell but I think it was the opposite of the big problems that the software was facing after the debacle of WWE 2K20. There will be time to think about new mechanics in this regard.

Content to keep growing

I’m a Showcase enthusiast, and I think the work done with the new installment has been superlative. Rey Mysterio’s trajectory from Halloween Havoc 98 to the present time It comes sprinkled with testimonials from the fighter that we must unlock while we execute what the game asks of us on each occasion. It is magnificent how the video game blends with reality, highlighting the great work of developers in this field. I recognize that I miss the Royal Rumble 2006 and Wrestlemania 22but it is very likely that his absences are due to the departure of Kurt Angle from WWE for the great event and for how complicated it would have been to make a 2006 Royal Rumble with the 2022 squad.

Squad, by the way, made up of more than 100 fighters. Among them, many of those recently fired by the firm in the different waves that have ended the work of fighters in the category of Braun Strowman, Kalisto, Mickie James, Nia Jax or the talented Cesaro, who recently packed villa McMahon. You’ll be able to battle against the entire roster and carve out a place for yourself in WWE history in MyRyse mode, where you can create your own male and female avatar and progress through a story that will take you from the Performance Center to the main events of the WWE. business. A much more inspired mode than in past installments and in a wide variety of situations. Remarkable, without a doubt.

MyFaction, for its part, is going to be one of the surprises of this installment. You have to give it time to see what the reaction of the users is with the new mode, but it becomes the FIFA Ultimate Team of the WWE 2K saga. It allows you to create your own faction and confront it with different challenges to access new points and envelopes with Superstars that allow you to improve it and reach new milestones. The challenges are varied and the fun mode has been pleasant during the days before the premiere, so it is very likely that it will improve with the input of the rest of the players. It will remain to wait if Visual Concepts does not fall into the vices of NBA 2K or FIFA; A balance between free and paid content will help you be a hit with the WWE Universe.

MyGM, meanwhile, was highly desired content, and while it’s fun in a way, I think leaves to duty because the expectations were really high and they have not been quite up to the task. He’s a bit of a goofball and responds too much to the randomness of matchups. Yes, if you have a balanced squad of fighters capable of offering duels between different combat styles, heroes and villains, it works, but once you get the hang of it there is no great challenge behind. It’s a decent comeback, to be sure, but it would be a good idea to put more meat on the grill for next year.

The redemption of WWE and 2K

A good job has been done visually to try and accommodate the superstars to their real namesakes, highlighting the evident improvement in the female models and in fighters like Edge, who are now traced to what we see on television. Although there is still room for improvement, facial expressions have also seen consistent improvement, as has camera work and the ability it has inherited from its sister series, NBA 2K, to know how to make fighters look in their entrances and celebrations. In fact, the new camera perspective is a great help to enjoy all the details of the contenders included in the game (which once again exceeds the hundred barrier, although it is made up of agents who are neither expected nor present at the WWE offices).

]quote02]The sound also shines at a great level– The announcers are great, the original Showcase tunes are great, and it houses an endless library of themes with crowd effects and wrestlers to match. Also noteworthy is the work done with some superstars for the MyRise mode, which has the participation of a good handful of interesting guests that you do not expect. Would it have been too much to ask for an Internet connection at the height of the greats of the fight? It sure would have helped bring more stability to the online software controls. WWE 2K22 is not perfect, but it is the game that the fans deserved after two years of waiting. The absence of Yuke’s in the equation seems more than overcome and Visual Concepts seems to have already made the North American wrestling franchise its own, so the dream of putting it at the playable and technological level of its basketball games is closer than ever.

If we return to the parallelism with good old Eddie, if the positive trend of WWE 2K continues, the brand has the best ahead of it. We are facing a solid return, a more than remarkable playable base and a quantity of content capable of continuing to evolve to take the product to new levels. However, it is true that the saga did a lot of damage to the followers in its day and some we are still soft from the blow, but redemption is there and there is time to transcend. As Guerrero did, WWE 2K22 could raise his champion belt in 2004’s No Way Out before his ghosts and followers, who were the ones who most deserved a product according to the passion that the leading American wrestling company always shows… although not always deserve it.