WUZU clay’s addictive channel

What makes it so special? Well, every time you place a tiny block of polymer clay (fimo for friends), you hear the sound each material makes by placing it in the world Minecraft. If you pour epoxy resin, you will hear the sound of a bucket of water and how it moves. When you build a monument, the construction sound will be heard every time you place a Prismarine block. All an editing feat that turns an already great video into an immersive ASMR experience. Those who have spent hours building in Minecraft they will thoroughly enjoy it.

WUZU clay joined YouTube a little over a year ago, and has specialized in miniatures of Minecraft although it also has videos recreating sectors of the maps of Among UsRoblox and even Pokémon.

We selected some of the most interesting videos from all over the channel, which teleport us to the world of Minecraft blocks in a very kawaii without having to enter our account bedrock

Ocean Monument Miniature

With more than 6 million visits, this is one of the most viral videos of this theme. It’s about a underwater temple, a structure that is generated in deep ocean biomes, with all its flora and fauna included. For those of us who have not yet managed to conquer a temple without being defeated by the guardians and the elder guardian, it is a good way to enjoy admiring this underwater construction without being struck by lightning.

The project is recorded in a very aesthetic way: the work area is clear, the creator is meticulous and there is always the occasional figure on the shot admiring the artist’s progress —like an older man admiring the works on the street—.

bee farm

Are you more fond of setting up farms and believing yourself to be a shepherdess like Marie Antoinette? Well don’t worry, because she also has dioramas with theme cottagecore (with his villager included). Specifically, this one has its own little house, fountain and even a little garden. A delight for the senses. We recommend you play this video to your children/nephews if you want a break from the infinite loop that is Baby Shark. After all, all the little ones like it Minecraft and the plasticine.

karst caves

To those of us who are older than a forest it will sound strange, but now there are caves with stalactites and stalagmites in Minecraft. And it is that, with the version update 1.17, these have been introduced underground biomes. They are not far from the caves that we already know, only that they are speleothem.

This model has a bit of everything: chests, TNT, skeleton archers and bats so annoying that they give you a heart attack while you’re caving. Luckily we can admire these little works of art without exposing our character to almost certain death.

For now these thumbnails They are not for salenor do we have news of WUZU clay accepting commissions, but you can continue to see his creations on his YouTube channel and Instagram account.