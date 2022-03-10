WUZU clay’s addictive channel
If you like Minecraftthe ASMR sounds and, besides, you tend to be stunned when you see someone create something with their own hands, today is your lucky day. The art channels They’re having quite a bit of success on YouTube lately, especially when it comes to artisans creating video game dioramas. Today we will show you the channel of WUZU clay, a Korean artist who is capable of representing small fragments of Minecraft using polymer clay and creating each block entirely from scratch.
ASMR for those who prefer to stack blocks
WUZU clay joined YouTube a little over a year ago, and has specialized in miniatures of Minecraftalthough it also has videos recreating sectors of the maps of Among UsRoblox and even Pokémon.
What makes it so special? Well, every time you place a tiny block of polymer clay (fimo for friends), you hear the sound each material makes by placing it in the world Minecraft. If you pour epoxy resin, you will hear the sound of a bucket of water and how it moves. When you build a monument, the construction sound will be heard every time you place a Prismarine block. All an editing feat that turns an already great video into an immersive ASMR experience. Those who have spent hours building in Minecraft they will thoroughly enjoy it.
We selected some of the most interesting videos from all over the channel, which teleport us to the world of Minecraft blocks in a very kawaii without having to enter our account bedrock
Ocean Monument Miniature
With more than 6 million visits, this is one of the most viral videos of this theme. It’s about a underwater temple, a structure that is generated in deep ocean biomes, with all its flora and fauna included. For those of us who have not yet managed to conquer a temple without being defeated by the guardians and the elder guardian, it is a good way to enjoy admiring this underwater construction without being struck by lightning.
The project is recorded in a very aesthetic way: the work area is clear, the creator is meticulous and there is always the occasional figure on the shot admiring the artist’s progress —like an older man admiring the works on the street—.
bee farm
Are you more fond of setting up farms and believing yourself to be a shepherdess like Marie Antoinette? Well don’t worry, because she also has dioramas with theme cottagecore (with his villager included). Specifically, this one has its own little house, fountain and even a little garden. A delight for the senses. We recommend you play this video to your children/nephews if you want a break from the infinite loop that is Baby Shark. After all, all the little ones like it Minecraft and the plasticine.
karst caves
To those of us who are older than a forest it will sound strange, but now there are caves with stalactites and stalagmites in Minecraft. And it is that, with the version update 1.17, these have been introduced underground biomes. They are not far from the caves that we already know, only that they are speleothem.
This model has a bit of everything: chests, TNT, skeleton archers and bats so annoying that they give you a heart attack while you’re caving. Luckily we can admire these little works of art without exposing our character to almost certain death.
For now these thumbnails They are not for salenor do we have news of WUZU clay accepting commissions, but you can continue to see his creations on his YouTube channel and Instagram account.