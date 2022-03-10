WrestleMania 38: How are the expectations behind WWE’s top event?

WWE is preparing to celebrate its great sporting event, Wrestlemania, next April 2 and 3, in its third consecutive year in which it is divided into two days. The chosen stage is the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States, and almost 100,000 fans are expected every day, in addition to the millions of viewers online through platforms such as WWE Network.

The thing is Wrestlemania it becomes one of the biggest wrestling sports parties and the city that hosts it becomes a world capital of this industry. Does edition 38 have enough reasons to attract so many looks?

“The greatest duel in the history of WrestleMania”

WrestleMania 38a little less than a month after its completion, has already defined the central event that will serve as the culmination of these dates: Roman Reigns (Universal champion of the SmackDown brand) vs. Brock Lesnar (champion of WWE) in a duel where the winner takes both belts.

own WWE has defined this fight as “the greatest duel in the history of Wrestlemania”. Will it be able to surpass classics from previous editions?

“They have the fence very high with the meeting between The Rock and Stone Cold from WM 17. Although it is not the first time that Roman and Brock have faced each other, now Reigns is a credible challenger and a threat to ‘the beast’. They have built it well and his victory would be the cherry on his career, ”says Carlos Navarro, director of the Peruvian company GeneraXion Lucha Libre, which has reopened its doors after the pandemic. “I am looking forward to that match, but I have my reservations about whether it will surpass “the biggest” for me (WM17). They need to overcome that intensity, transmit the adrenaline as if you were the one inside the ring battling and feel that you really want and deserve to win. If they do, they will have fulfilled their goal of being the biggest.”

Sure enough, it will be the 7th time Reigns and Lesnar have squared off: 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way match. They go ties, because one ended with the famous exchange of Money in the Bank in WrestleMania 31.

“For my part, I have already seen the same fight many times, but the difference is that this time they have exchanged cards,” analyzes Cesar Casafranca, nicknamed “Rayo” in the freestyle world. The Peruvian has participated in fights in WWE (NXT) and AEW, the largest companies today. “Roman Reigns looking like a classic villain accompanied by Paul Heyman, Brock’s former manager, and in the other corner we have the surprisingly charismatic and beloved Brock Lesnar. And apart from that it will be for the two most important championships in the WWE and it is something that has never happened in Wrestlemania, a unifying struggle. It has the potential to be a historic moment.”

Certainly, the papers are not the same. Roman Reigns is in his role as a villain (heel), but that has not overshadowed his great development as a face of WWE, a position that for many fans was forced, which generated hatred towards his character. However, in the rough field, he has taken the cake and Lesnar, in the position of hero of the public (face) has admitted it in interviews outside the character: “He is a workhorse.”

“The unification of the men’s title has a special weight, so it means beyond the result: There will be only one reigning champion in the entire company and that will affect the balance of power between RAW and SmackDown, which makes the weekly shows post Wrestlemania become interesting”, Navarro points out.

“(The) biggest fight in the history of WWE I don’t think so, neither about the event, but it should be entertaining”, Alonso De Las Casas Muro, the Peruvian fighter better known as “Slayer”, is sincere.

A billboard that attracts?

But said central event is only the pinnacle of the billboard, which has been strengthening over the last few weeks.

Thus, for example, we have women’s combats for championships such as charlotte flairSmackDown Champion, vs. Ronda Rouseyformer holder of both WWE like UFC. Or on the RAW side, we have becky lynch defending his belt bianca belair.

“The return of Ronda Rousey It has given a boost to the women’s division to close the slope with Charlotte and this ending is a reserved forecast. The arrival of Johnny Knoxville of Jackass has been a fresh wind, a well-armed and justified Fighter Vs Celebrity has not been seen for a long time (beyond the objective of attracting the attention of the press) it will be an entertaining fight not suitable for a wrestling purist, ”says Navarro.

Another of the fights that attracts the most attention in the public is the duel between edge, legend who returned to the ring in 2020, against A.J. Stylesone of the banners of world wrestling.

“As a fan of wrestling, and of WWE, I like it when they give the public what they want and that’s Edge. And, better yet, as rude. His fight against A.J. Styles promises to steal the show on a billboard that is yet to close, but that already lets us see the most anticipated meetings. So far, the weight of the billboard is with them and the title fights, ”chooses Navarro.

“What I am interested in seeing as a fan is Lesnar vs Reigns, Edge vs. AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte. With those 3 fights I am convinced that it will be an event to enjoy”, emphasizes “Rayo”.

“Personally, some fights like: Edge vs. AJ Styles, Round vs. Charlotte Flair and the participation of Stone Cold”, refers “Slayer”. How To Forget Us: Stone Cold Steve Austin “Can” Fight In WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens, on his return to the rings after 19 years. The question is whether that fight will take place or if it will only be a segment in the ring.

But just as there are great names, there are also many absences of key names. Many fighters have been underestimated and even excluded from this event, generating a divided opinion in the fans.

“Immediately I would have answered that Cesaro, but he has already left the company, which shows that no one felt comfortable with the way they were using him. Another name that comes to mind is Drew McIntyre. Although not everyone can have the spotlight (the reflectors) on them, the story helps a lot to generate empathy for a rivalry or fighter. Liv Morgan, on the female side; She has had exposure and title fights, but she has not enjoyed the favor of the company to shine as a champion and that is something that bothers seeing her effort and evolution, ”Navarro analyzes.

“Although Ricochet was just pushed with a title, he was waiting a long time. Let’s hope it’s the beginning of what he deserves. Then there is a lot of talent that leaks from WWE or they are fired and end up in other companies or as independents”, De las Casas also reflects.

“The truth is that I have a different perspective on the way the business works, many fans complain that many of their favorite fighters are wasted. But if you look at it in the form of a business, if I were the owner of the company the people I would invest money and time in would be based on how many new fans I can attract to the company. WWE. And to be honest, there are very good wrestlers who have Infinite talent, but not many characters that can capture the attention of someone who has never seen wrestling,” Casafranca concludes.

Current WrestleMania 38 card

Night 1: April 2

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss)

The KO Show: “WrestleMania Special”: Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night 2: April 3

AJ Styles vs. Edge.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (with Mr. McMahon)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Title Unification Match: WWE Universal Championship vs. WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (Universal-c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE-c)

